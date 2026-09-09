Proposed Trade Sees Celtics Flip Paul George For $226 Million Duo

Paul George is arguably the Boston Celtics‘ best trade asset. He has two years remaining on his current contract, with the final year being a player option.

As such, the Celtics will likely be linked with a string of trade ideas over the next 12-18 months. After all, whatever Boston can get in return for George would be a direct result of the decision to part ways with Jaylen Brown.

In a recent article for Athlon Sports, Nathaniel Holloway proposed a trade that would send the veteran forward to the New Orleans Pelicans. In return, Boston would receive two legitimate difference-makers.

The proposed trade looks like this:

Celtics Receive: Trey Murphy and Dejounte Murray.

Pelicans Receive: Paul George.

“This trade could work out well for both sides, as the Celtics would add two key win-now players while the Pelicans would add George, who could be a free agent after the season if he declines his player option, along with additional draft capital as they continue their rebuild,” Holloway wrote.

However, the downside of Holloway’s trade proposal is that the move would put the Celtics back into the luxury tax.

Currently, Boston is $1.7 million below the tax line. Holloway’s proposed trade would add $5.7 million to their salary cap. As such, the Celtics would then need to make a smaller deal to get below the luxury tax, as they bid to complete their reset of the repeater tax this season.

Celtics Could Add Sam Hauser to the Deal

The easiest way for the Celtics to avoid going back into the tax would be to include Sam Hauser in the trade proposal. According to Spotrac’s trade machine, a deal that sends both George and Hauser to New Orleans in return for Murphy and Murray would work.

Most importantly, though, it would see the Celtics shave $5.2 million off their overall cap sheet. That way, they’d get two solid contributors while coming in $6.9 million under the luxury tax.

If Boston went ahead with that hypothetical trade, it would be a win for the franchise.

Trey Murphy Fits The Celtics System

Adding Murray would give Boston another option at the guard position. When healthy, he can orchestrate the offense, play high-level defense, and serve as a connective piece. Furthermore, Murray’s pre-existing relationship with Derrick White means he would quickly settle into the rotation.

Yet, despite Murray’s potential fit, it’s Murphy who would be the bigger get in this hypothetical deal. Murphy, 26, projects to be a solid addition to the Celtics roster. In fact, Boston was rumored to have interest in the forward earlier this summer. However, nothing ever came of that reporting.

Murphy would give Boston a genuine three-level scorer who has upside as a tertiary playmaker on the wing. He’s also a somewhat switchable presence on defense, meaning he could slot into Mazzulla’s defensive scheme.

Of course, Holloway’s trade proposal is just that: a proposed idea. There is nothing to suggest Boston will be moving on from George this season, or that the Pelicans would sign off on a deal like this.

Nevertheless, Celtics fans could probably talk themselves into a return of Murray and Murphy.