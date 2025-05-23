Proposed Trade Sees Celtics Land 3 New Players in Return for Jrue Holiday

Jrue Holiday‘s future with the Boston Celtics is far from certain. The veteran guard could be among a number of potential roster cuts if Brad Stevens decides to duck under the second-apron luxury tax.

Boston’s approach to the coming season has likely changed following Jayson Tatum‘s Achilles injury. As such, some of the more veteran talents may be deemed surplus to requirements. Holiday’s high salary and long contract make him an ideal trade chip for Boston.

In a May 22 article from Brian Robb of Masslive, the Celtics insider suggested a potential trade to send Holiday to the LA Clippers. Robb did note that the deal would only happen if Steve Ballmer was once again willing to pay the luxury tax.

Robb’s proposed trade looks like this:

Celtics Get: Bogdan Bogdanovic, Drew Eubanks and Jordan Miller

Clippers Get: Jrue Holiday

“The sell here is easy in theory for Stevens. The Clippers upgrade Bogdanovic with Holiday and look better equipped to maximize whatever Leonard and Harden have in the tank,” Robb wrote. “The long-term Holiday contract could give the Clippers pause though as it extends long past the prime of Leonard and Harden. Can the Celtics do enough to sweeten the pot for the Clippers to absorb it? Or do the Clippers have more appealing options available for taking on more money in a Bogdanovic deal?”

Losing Holiday would be a blow for the Celtics. He’s still one of the best two-way guards in the NBA. Nevertheless, if Boston wants to get out of the second apron, moving on from Holiday is the first step.

Robb’s Proposal Makes Some Sense

Robb’s trade proposal doesn’t see the Celtics acquire any exciting talents. However, it’s worth noting that Drew Eubanks will be on an expiring deal next season. Bogdan Bogdanovic will have a team option for the 2026-27 season, meaning the Celtics could let him walk at the end of next season.

Jordan Miller, on the other hand, has multiple years left on his currently deal. Fortunately his earnings are neglible, meaning the Celtics could waive him if his production doesn’t meet the required standard.

So, while none of the returning pieces would elevate Boston, they will provide some much-needed flexibility in the near future.

Holiday Wants to Stay in Boston

Holiday made his desire to remain with the franchise abundantly clear during a May 16 news conference.

“I think we still have a really, really great opportunity and a great window to be successful and win a championship again,” Holiday said. “I think the talent that we have on this team, not only on the court, but the coaching staff, all the way up to Brad [Stevens], has been amazing. So, yeah, the opportunity to win is now, and I still want to be a part of that.”

There is still a chance Boston decides to move forward with Holiday as part of the rotation. He has all the attributes to be a key player for the team next season. However, if Stevens does decide to cash in on the veteran guard, he will leave behind a championship legacy. After all, no one can ever take away the fact Holiday was the missing piece for the 2024 championship banner hanging in the rafters.