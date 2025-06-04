Proposed Trade Sees Celtics Swap Kristaps Porzingis for Former Fan Favorite

Kristaps Porzingis has struggled with health during his two seasons with the Boston Celtics. The sharpshooting big man has been in and out of the rotation in both the 2024 and 2025 playoffs.

As such, the Celtics may look to move on from Porzingis this summer, in search of a more reliable center. In a June 3 article from MassLive, Celtics insider Brian Robb suggested sending Porzingis to the Portland Trail Blazers. In return, the Celtics would reunite with a former fan favorite.

The trade proposal looks like this:

Celtics Get: Robert Williams and Matisse Thybulle

Trail Blazers Get: Kristaps Porzingis

“Blazers look ready to be a more competitive team next year and they do have a logjam in the frontcourt,” Robb wrote. “Bringing in Porzingis here would allow for a potential offensive upgrade if they are looking to play with more double bigs. Thybulle is coming off an injury and Williams would be a feel good return story for Boston amid a season of change.”

Porzingis would undoubtedly improve the Blazers’ offense. Furthermore, his expiring contract would ensure Portland is assuming minimal risk in acquiring him, as if things don’t work out, he is free to find a new team in the 2026 offseason.

Austin Ainge Leaves Celtics Front Office

On Monday, June 2, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Austin Ainge had left the Celtics. He has taken the President of Basketball Operations role with the Utah Jazz. Ainge has been a core part of the Celtics front office for over a decade.

“The Utah Jazz are hiring Boston Celtics assistant general manager Austin Ainge as the franchise’s president of basketball operations, sources tell me and @TimBontemps,” Charania reported. “Ainge has spent the past 14 years working in Boston’s front office, including the last six in his current role.”

Without Ainge, Brad Stevens decision-making will become more important than ever. The former Celtics head coach has rarely put a foot wrong since moving into a front office role. However, he is now facing his toughest test so far, as he looks to re-tool the Celtics over the next 12-18 months.

Celtics Could Work With ‘Wild Card’ Utah Jazz

Brian Robb believes the Utah Jazz could emerge as a “wild card” trade partner for Boston.

“League sources tell MassLive that the Jazz showed interest in acquiring Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday via trade back in 2023 before both players landed ultimately landed in Boston. Both players are available again on the trade market this year…Whether Holiday or Porzingis interest the Jazz front office now a couple of years later will be a fascinating question, but the Jazz could be a big wildcard in the NBA offseason if they start trying to push back towards playoff contention.”

Given Porzingis’ injury issues, Utah will more likely covet Jrue Holiday. And, while Robert Williams has his injury issues, Celtics fans would likely welcome him back into the rotation with open arms.

Boston is facing a busy summer. And, no matter what happens between now and the new season, we can feel confident that the current team won’t look the same.