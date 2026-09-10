Proposed Trade Sends Defensive Specialist To Boston Celtics

On paper, the Boston Celtics are still a little light at the guard position. Payton Pritchard, Derrick White, and Mike Conley are the only recognized guards on Joe Mazzulla’s roster.

As such, Fran Levia of Fadeaway World has proposed a trade that would land Kris Dunn with the Celtics ahead of the new season.

The trade idea looks like this:

Boston Celtics Get: Kris Dunn

LA Clippers Get:2028 second-round pick (via Milwaukee), 2030 second-round pick (via Washington), 2031 second-round pick (via Boston)

“The Celtics wouldn’t need to send any salary back here,” Levia wrote. “Kris Dunn is making only $5.7 million in 2026-27 and could be absorbed into the $27.7 million trade exception they created when they moved Anfernee Simons to the Bulls at the 2026 trade deadline. That TPE remains available until February 5, 2027, so Dunn fits into it easily, while the Clippers would simply turn an expiring 32-year-old rotation guard into three future second-round picks without taking another contract back.”

Dunn, 32, has long been viewed as a defensive specialist at the guard position. However, he’s also a proven contributor, both off the bench and as a starter. Last season, he averaged 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. He shot 40.4% from the two-point range and 37.7% from deep.

Why The Celtics Wouldn’t Do This Deal As Proposed

Levia’s math checks out. Boston could indeed absorb Dunn into part of their traded player exception, allowing them to acquire him without sending salary the other way. However, Brad Stevens has spent the past year or so positioning the Celtics to get out of the repeater tax.

In order for Stevens’ plan to pay off, Boston must remain under the tax this season. Adding Dunn would do the opposite. Right now, the Celtics are roughly $1.7 million under the tax line. Dunn is set to earn $5.6 million this season. Therefore, pushing ahead with this trade idea would put Boston into the tax by around $3.9 million.

As such, any deal for Dunn would need someone heading out as part of the deal, or a second trade to ensure the Celtics remain under the tax. Stevens is unlikely to risk missing out on resetting the repeater tax this season, especially after all the moves he’s made to get Boston to where it currently is.

The Celtics Have Enough Ball Handlers

Boston’s guard rotation might look thin on paper, but the truth is, they have more than enough ball-handling. Jayson Tatum is projected to be the primary ball-handler and offensive initiator this season. White and Pritchard will carry their share of the load, too.

Then, you have Baylor Scheierman and Hugo Gonzalez. Both young players are expected to eat up some on-ball possessions as they continue their development as creators. All of this comes before we factor in Conley, too. The veteran guard probably won’t play every game, yet his ability to take care of the rock, organize an offense and make the right reads will certainly be beneficial throughout the season.

So, while the Celtics do have a huge traded player exception at their disposal, they’re unlikely to use it without salary heading in the opposite direction. Unfortunately for Celtics fans, that’s just the way the cap sheet has been setup for the upcoming campaign.