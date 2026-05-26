Propsed 2-For-1 Trade Would Land Defensive Juggernaut With Boston Celtics

Brad Stevens will enter the offseason with a shopping list of talent to improve the Boston Celtics rotation. A starting-caliber big man will sit near the top of that list.

Boston is in a strong position when it comes to strengthening the rotation. Stevens has the non-taxpayer mid-level-exception and a $27.7 million contract extension courtesy of the Anfernee Simons trade.

Furthermore, Boston also has a string of tradable contracts, and, if they’re willing, could also include Jaylen Brown in a deal to acquire a new star to pair with Jayson Tatum.

According to Nico Martinez of Fadeaway World, one trade the Celtics could explore is a deal for defensive juggernaut Rudy Gobert. Martinez’s trade proposal looks like this:

Boston Celtics Get: Rudy Gobert, a 2028 first-round pick, a 2032 first-round pick and a 2032 second-round pick.

Minnesota Timberwolves Get: Jaylen Brown and Payton Pritchard

“For the Celtics, Jaylen Brown’s antics have put him at the center of trade talks, and Gobert is a target that fits their needs,” Martinez wrote. “Forced to rely on Neemias Queta all season, Rudy would be a massive addition to their frontcourt, and his presence would provide an instant boost on defense.”

Martinez continued.

“Alongside Jayson Tatum, Derrick White, Sam Hauser, and Nikola Vucevic, the Celtics could go into next season feeling confident about their chances. If that’s not enough to convince Boston (Gobert turns 34 in June), the haul of draft picks gives them enough assets that they could actively start planning for the future.”

Gobert Doesn’t Fit Celtics Timeline

There are countless reasons why Celtics fans shouldn’t be interested in Martinez’s proposed trade. Chief among them should be Gobert’s age. He will turn 34 during the upcoming season, earning $36.5 million.

Due to Gobert holding a player option for the 2027-26 season, Boston would likely need to negotiate and extension with him, too. Stevens began the retooling process so the Celtics could get younger, more athletic and more explosive. Adding Gobert would be taking a step backward in that regard.

Of course, you can’t deny the defensive impact Gobert would make. He would legitimately anchor the team at the five spot. Nevertheless, losing both Brown and Pritchard is too high of a price, especially as Gobert isn’t viewed as top-tier star who could get Boston closer to another championship.

Giannis Reportedly Intrigued By Celtics

One player who could make sense if Boston decided to part with Brown is Giannis Antetokounmpo. According to Marc Stein, Boston is one of two teams that currently interests the former MVP, should he decide to push for a trade away from the Milwaukee Bucks.

“I’ve heard something similar from a few different teams since the Chicago draft combine: Miami and Boston are increasingly perceived to be the potential trade destinations that currently — underline currently — most intrigue Milwaukee’s Antetokounmpo,” Stein wrote.

Trading Brown for Giannis would make far more sense. Boston would be getting a top-five talent in return. However, it’s far more likely that Stevens looks to upgrade the supporting cast, rather than split up Boston’s star wing duo.

At least, that how it looks from the outside looking in.