BREAKING: Boston Celtics Reportedly Release 5-Year NBA Player

Dalano Banton is coming off a season where he appeared in six games for the LA Clippers and Boston Celtics.

The former Nebraska star had averages of 2.0 points and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 33.3% from the field.

Celtics Reportedly Release 5-Year NBA Player

UPDATE: The Celtics have officially announced the news.

According to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe, the Celtics are now waiving Banton.

Himmelsbach wrote: “According to a league source, the Celtics are waiving guard Dalano Banton, who was on a non-guaranteed deal. Celtics’ roster dips back to 14 players, and timing allows Banton to seek a new opp now.”

Looking At Banton

Banton was the 46th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

He has also spent time with the Toronto Raptors and Portland Trail Blazers (in addition to the Celtics and Clippers) over five seasons.

His career averages are 6.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 40.1% from the field and 30.3% from three-point range in 222 games.

The 26-year-old has also appeared in six NBA playoff games.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

John Karalis: “By waiving Dalano Banton, the Celtics are now under the tax and at 14 players, which is a complete roster. They can just go through the season as-is and reset the repeater tax for next season”

Zack Cox: “The Celtics waived Dalano Banton, giving them one open spot on their 15-man roster. The team picked up Banton’s club option last week, but his contract was non-guaranteed.”

@JamPackard: “Im guessing Banton saw that he was going to be waived for tax purposes and just asked for it to happen now rather than January”

@mmmalx: “What’s a Celtics offseason without Dalano Banton getting waived?”

Looking At Boston

The Celtics are coming off a year where they lost to the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs.

They have been to the NBA Finals twice since 2022.