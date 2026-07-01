BREAKING: Boston Celtics Reportedly Sign Former NBA All-Star

Mike Conley is coming off his fourth season playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The former Ohio State star finished the year with averages of 4.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest while shooting 33.5% from the field and 33.7% from three-point range in 54 games.

Celtics Reportedly Sign Former All-Star

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Conley is now signing with the Boston Celtics.

Charania wrote: “Free agent guard Mike Conley Jr. has agreed to a one-year deal to sign with the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN. Conley becomes only the 14th player in NBA history to reach 20 seasons.”

Looking At Conley

Conley was the fourth pick in the 2007 NBA Draft.

He spent the first 12 seasons of his career with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Following the Grizzlies, Conley spent part of four seasons on the Utah Jazz (and made the 2021 NBA All-Star Game).

His career averages are 13.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 38.7% from three-point range in 1,226 games.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Keith Smith: “Mike Conley is getting a one-year contract with Boston at the veteran minimum amount. Good guard depth for the Celtics behind Derrick White and Payton Pritchard. Boston was short on ballhandling at various points last season.”

Jon Krawczynski: “Mike Conley made the decision to head to Boston in the last day or so, sources told @TheAthletic. An essential member of the Timberwolves, on and off the court, for the last 3 1/2 years.”

Barry Jackson: “Mike Conley Jr. commits to Boston. He also had interest in Miami – and Heat considered for a time last week – before Miami ultimately decided against it.”

Noa Dalzell: “Mike Conley came off the bench last year for the first time in his career, but he still had some big moments in the playoffs: He had 12 points, 6 assists, 0 turnovers in Game 1 against the San Antonio Spurs, and shot 50% from beyond the arc in the playoffs.”

Looking At The Celtics

The Celtics are coming off a season where they were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 56-26 record.

They lost to the Philadlephia 76ers in the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs.