Rival Guard Reveals Team’s Plan to Derail Celtics in The Playoffs

The Boston Celtics appear to be on a collision course with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The two teams have emerged as the powerhouses of the Eastern Conference.

It’s widely expected that the Celtics and Cavaliers will face each other in the 2025 Eastern Conference finals. Judging by a recent interview with DJ Siddiqi of Forbes, Darius Garland and the Cavaliers roster already have an idea of how to slow down the reigning champions.

“We really have to get out on their shooters, try to limit Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown as much as we can,” Garland said. “I know their two superstars are going to really try to get off against us and try to try to bully us and get as many points as they can. We really have to take away Payton Pritchard, Derrick Whites and Al Horford. Just trying to limit their threes and some of their points and their easy points as much as we can — just try to let those two guys beat us.”

Garland makes everything sound so simple. However, multiple teams have tried to contain this Celtics roster and failed. Boston has size and shooting at every position. The top-eight rotation is full of high-level decision-makers capable of creating for themselves and others.

Cleveland, like any other team, will struggle to contain the Celtics’ offense, especially if Tatum and Brown bring their A-game.

Celtics Payton Pritchard and Derrick White are Key

Payton Pritchard and Derrick White are key to the Celtics’ chances of success. At least, that’s what Lou Williams said on a recent episode of FanDuel TV’s “Run It Back.”

Pritchard is currently on track to win the 2025 Sixth Man of the Year award. And White has emerged as one of the best role playing guards in the NBA, especially in terms of glue guys and connectors.

Celtics Expected to Retain Jaylen Brown

Brown is in the first year of his $285.3 million supermax contract. The Celtics are facing a $500 million payroll next season, factoring in salaries and luxury taxes. Therefore, Brown’s name has been floated as a logical trade chip for Boston.

According to a March 28 report from Jake Fischer, Brown isn’t expected to be available on the trade market.

“Several league figures with knowledge of Boston’s thinking have remained adamant about Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown continuing to be the unquestioned on-court pillars of this franchise,” Fischer reported. “… despite the wishful thinking from some teams out there that Brown would somehow be made available this summer. And if the Celtics are able to go back-to-back during the forthcoming playoff tournament, it figures to be even more of a moot point.”

Brown is arguably Boston’s best point-of-attack defender. He’s also the best rim-finisher on Mazzulla’s roster. It makes sense the Celtics would want to keep him around long-term. It also makes sense the Cavaliers view him as one of the biggest threats during the playoffs.

If Brown and Tatum are playing at their best, Cleveland will be forced to change their defensive approach. There’s no stopping this Celtics team’s offensive production. The best you can hope for is to contain them and encourage them to get downhill rather than spot up on the perimeter.