Celtics Rival Monitoring Robert Williams III’s Availability: Insider

Former Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III could join a new team before or during the 2024-25 season. According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, some NBA teams, including the New York Knicks, are keeping their eyes peeled on the Portland Trail Blazers center.

Windhorst revealed the Knicks’ interest in Williams when he revealed who their targets are to improve their roster.

“I would say Robert Williams from Portland. I would say any team looking for a center is going to watch Robert Williams closely this year,” Windhorst said on ESPN’s NBA Today. “I think the Knicks will be among the teams monitoring him. So as the season goes along… how that center position goes is going to be a big topic from week to week as they try to get going.”

The Knicks lost Isaiah Hartenstein to the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2024 NBA Offseason. Without him, they will have to rely on Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa. The Trail Blazers have started a rebuild, so they may not have much use for Williams.

The affordability of Williams’ contract makes a trade feasible. He will enter the third year of a four-year, $54 million contract. He is a high-risk, high-reward acquisition because he has made the NBA’s All-Defense team but has missed extensive time due to injuries.

Robert Williams III is ‘Very Tradable’

Williams could be on the trade market whether he winds up on the Knicks or not. Windhorst revealed on “The Hoop Collective” that he has plenty of trade availability. He added why Williams has appeal and what may also turn off any suitors.

“A guy to watch who is very tradable is the Timelord,” Windhorst said. “Robert Williams, coming back off of the injury. Obviously, he’s a guy who’s had repeated injury problems, but that’s a guy who makes $13 million, who they may be willing to part with, who could go to a contender and be a significant piece. … The guy is potentially a difference-making player defensively in a playoff series.”

Windhorst also urged the Trail Blazers to trade Williams for one particular reason.

“Honestly, the responsible thing to do for the Blazers is to trade him because … the responsible thing to do is to develop (Donovan) Clingan, who, by the way, could be an ace defensive player, too. He’s got the potential to do that.”

Robert Williams III Reunion in Boston Unlikely

When asked if the Celtics could reunite with Williams in a July 26 mailbag, he threw water on that notion. He explained why it’s next to impossible for the Celtics to make that trade happen.

“The odds of a return to Boston are essentially zero on Williams’ current deal,” he wrote on July 26, answering a reader who asserted that Williams might be on the trade block. “The Celtics simply have no way to trade for him without moving someone in their top six, and that just isn’t happening for Williams at this point.”

Williams has brought back Celtics alumni in the past. However, they can’t string together contracts to get him back because they have crossed the NBA’s second tax apron.