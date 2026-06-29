Celtics Could Land Former DPOY Contender in Free Agency

The Boston Celtics are searching for center depth this offseason, and one of the names on their list carries some familiar history in Boston. The front office is looking to upgrade behind Neemias Queta and add a reliable second option at the five heading into next season.

One candidate knows exactly what it feels like to play in that building and hear that crowd.

According to Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, the Celtics have interest in Robert Williams III as a free agent center target this offseason.

Why Williams Makes Sense

Williams spent five seasons in Boston before being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of the Jrue Holiday deal ahead of the 2023-24 season. The trade helped deliver Boston a championship. Williams has been in Portland ever since.

The fan favorite nicknamed “The Time Lord” was a beloved figure during his Celtics tenure, averaging 7.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks in 20.5 minutes per game. At his peak, he was a legitimate Defensive Player of the Year candidate in 2022. His defensive instincts and rim protection made him a genuinely impactful player when healthy, which was always the caveat with Williams.

In Portland, he averaged 6.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks in 17.4 minutes per game across 59 games this past season. More notably, he showed some range from beyond the arc this past season, shooting 39 percent on a small sample of attempts. For a center who can protect the rim, that shooting touch is an encouraging development worth monitoring.

The Celtics’ Center Situation

Boston currently has Queta and Luka Garza as their primary center options. Garza functions well as a third-string piece but the Celtics want a more reliable backup behind Queta. Williams fits that profile and then some.

Stein and Fischer also noted that Kevon Looney is on Boston’s list of center targets, giving Brad Stevens multiple options to explore as he addresses the position this summer. Looney spent a decade with the Golden State Warriors and is a free agent after the New Orleans Pelicans declined his contract option.

Final Word for the Celtics

Robert Williams left Boston as part of a trade that helped the Celtics win a championship. A reunion this summer would bring him back to a city that adored him, in a role that suits exactly where his game is right now.

Brad Stevens has options at center. Williams is one of the more intriguing ones.