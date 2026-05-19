Shannon Sharpe Breaks Silence on Jaylen Brown and Stephen A. Smith Situation

The ongoing public feud between Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown and ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith drew another major reaction this week, this time from Hall of Fame tight end and sports media host Shannon Sharpe.

Speaking on the “Night Cap” show alongside Chad Johnson and Joe Johnson, Sharpe addressed the growing tension between Brown and Smith while discussing how criticism and media attention often follow star athletes throughout their careers.

The dispute between Brown and Smith escalated after the Celtics’ first-round playoff exit against the Philadelphia 76ers. Brown publicly criticized Smith’s style of commentary during a livestream after Smith questioned Brown’s comments about the season and told the Celtics star to “be quiet.”

Brown responded by calling Smith “the face of clickbait media” and challenged the longtime ESPN analyst over what he described as a lack of “real journalism.”

The back-and-forth has since become one of the NBA’s biggest player-versus-media storylines, with both figures publicly defending their positions.

Shannon Sharpe Addresses Jaylen Brown and Stephen A. Smith Feud

Sharpe explained that criticism often comes with success in professional sports but said there is also a responsibility for media personalities not to become the center of the story themselves.

“You know, there’s a saying, Ocho and Joe, that success has enemies,” Sharpe said on “Night Cap.”

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“When I played, Ocho, when you played, Joe, when you played, if the opposing team fans didn’t like you, you understood that. You were a damn good player. They boo you. They don’t boo the guy that they’re going to get on the field.”

Sharpe compared the criticism athletes receive during games to the way media personalities publicly critique star players.

“They boo you, Ocho. You catching touchdowns. You celebrate,” Sharpe said. “They boo you, Joe, because you’re scoring baskets. You make it look bad.”

Sharpe then shifted toward discussing his own philosophy while working in sports media.

“I have a different perspective because I’ve been on both sides and I don’t have a journalism degree, but I always understood,” Sharpe said. “I don’t want to become a part of the story. I’m interviewing somebody. I don’t want to become the story.”

Sharpe added that some criticism in sports coverage can sometimes go too far.

“I might be discussing something about a player or I don’t think the player is good but sometimes I think it goes a little far,” Sharpe said. “I really do and I don’t think it needs to be.”

Jaylen Brown and Stephen A. Smith Continue Public Dispute

The feud between Brown and Smith intensified after Boston’s playoff collapse against Philadelphia.

The Celtics lost three straight games after holding a 3-1 series lead despite Brown averaging 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists during the regular season while helping Boston finish 56-26 and secure the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Following the season-ending loss, Brown described the year as his “favorite season” with the franchise, which led Smith to criticize the timing of those comments on ESPN’s “First Take.”

Smith later responded directly to Brown after the Celtics star attacked him during a livestream.

“Did he just say I needed to be quiet? Be quiet for who?” Brown said. “Man, f— Stephen A. Stephen A, Stephen B, Stephen C.”

Brown also accused Smith of prioritizing “clickbait” over journalism.

“You’re not using your platform to do real journalism,” Brown said. “You’re using your platform to use clickbait.”

Smith answered during a lengthy monologue on “First Take,” defending his criticism while warning Brown not to escalate the public dispute further.

“I’m not going to disrespect Jaylen Brown,” Smith said. “He’s pointing the finger in the wrong direction. Point it at yourself, bro.”

Smith also doubled down on his earlier comments about Brown’s remarks after the playoff elimination.

“The Boston Celtics, the most storied franchise in basketball,” Smith said. “You helped deliver one of them just two years ago.”

He later added, “Be careful what you wish for.”

The public disagreement has sparked broader conversations across basketball media about athlete criticism, accountability, and the growing tension between modern players and television personalities.

Sharpe’s comments added another prominent media voice to that discussion as the Brown-Smith feud continues to draw attention across the NBA world.