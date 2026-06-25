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Boston Celtics Sign Intriguing Shooter After NBA Draft

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BOSTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 29: Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla talks with reporters during Boston Celtics media day at the Auerbach Center on September 29, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, Tucker DeVries did not get selected in the 2026 NBA Draft.

He is coming off a season where he averaged 13.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 39.7% from the field and 33.3% from three-point range in 32 games for the Indiana Hoosiers.

While DeVries was not super efficient, he was attempting 7.7 threes per game.

Celtics Sign Intriguing Shooter After Draft

GettyTucker Devries #12 of the Indiana Hoosiers celebrates after defeating the Purdue Boilermakers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on January 27, 2026 in Bloomington, Indiana.

After the draft, Indiana Basketball announced that DeVries had signed a deal with the Boston Celtics.

They wrote: “Boston bound. ☘️ @Tucker_DeVries has signed an Exhibit-10 contract with the @celtics!”

In addition to Indiana, DeVries also spent time with Drake and West Virginia over five seasons of college basketball.

Over 144 career games, he shot 35.9% from three-point range (6.9 attempts).

Social Media Reacts

GettyTucker Devries #12 of the Indiana Hoosiers reacts after a foul during the first half against the Louisville Cardinals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on December 6, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Here’s what people were saying about the signing;

@CelticsDale: “That’s a fun name to add to the training camp roster. Could be a good add to Maine if that’s how this shakes out. Really awesome shooter, both C&S and off movement, but struggles at times with consistency. Tough player who dominated the mid major level before jumping to B1G.”

Bobby Manning: “Another player joins the Celtics’ summer mix.”

Adam Finkelstein: “Got to watch Tucker DeVries work out in the pre-draft process and he looked healthier than he’d been in years. One of the most natural shooters you’ll find.”

GettyTucker Devries #12 of the Indiana Hoosiers takes a shot over Gicarri Harris #24 of the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on January 27, 2026 in Bloomington, Indiana.

Drake Basketball: “𝗦𝗵𝗶𝗽𝗽𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗨𝗽 𝘁𝗼 𝗕𝗼𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗻 ☘️ Congratulations to former Bulldog Tucker DeVries on signing an Exhibit-10 contract with the @celtics.”

@Jack_Aylmer: “The Celtics have reportedly signed UDFA Indiana F Tucker DeVries. Listed at 6’7” and 210 lbs. Averaged 13.7 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.3 APG, and 1.1 SPG last season. Shot 39.7% on FGs, 33.3% from 3, and 85.9% at the FT line. 2x MVC Player of the Year and 2x All-MVC first-team at Drake.”

With his ability to get a lot of three-pointers up per game, DeVries is going to the perfect franchise.

Celtics fans will likely enjoy watching him in NBA Summer League.

Looking At Boston

The Celtics are coming off a season where they lost to the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs.

They have been unable to return to the Eastern Conference finals since winning the 2024 title.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Boston Celtics Sign Intriguing Shooter After NBA Draft

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