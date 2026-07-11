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9-Year Boston Celtics Player Officially Signs With New NBA Team

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MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 29: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics hugs teammate Marcus Smart #36 after defeating the Miami Heat with a score of 100 to 96 in Game Seven to winthe 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals at FTX Arena on May 29, 2022 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

On Friday, the Houston Rockets officially announced the news that they had signed Marcus Smart.

The former Oklahoma State star is coming off a year where he averaged 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 39.5% from the field and 33.1% from three-point range in 62 games for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Rockets wrote (via X): “OFFICIAL: The Houston Rockets today announced they have signed free agent guard Marcus Smart. Everyone welcome Marcus to H-Town 🤘”

Looking At Smart

GettyMarcus Smart #36 of the Los Angeles Lakers in action against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Four of the Second Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on May 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Smart was the 6th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics.

He had spent the first nine seasons of his career playing for the franchise.

In 2022, he won the Defensive Player of The Year Award (with Boston).

GettyMarcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics looks on against the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter in game six of the Eastern Conference Finals at Kaseya Center on May 27, 2023 in Miami, Florida.

While Smart did not win a title in Boston, he helped them reach the Eastern Conference finals five times (and the 2022 NBA Finals).

He appeared in 108 NBA playoff games for the franchise.

GettyMarcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics reacts after hitting a three-point basket against the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter of Game Six of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at State Farm Arena on April 27, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Following Boston, Smart had quick stops with the Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards (before his one season in Los Angeles).

The 32-year-old has career averages of 10.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 38.9% from the field and 32.4% from three-point range in 697 games.

Social Media Reacts

GettyMarcus Smart #36 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center on February 26, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Here’s what people were saying about the signing:

@YoItsKenneth: “Bro better hoop like he did against us in the playoffs”

@sophie_lane_i: “defensive grit for a team that can’t shoot – interesting bet”

@Stunna999_: “Imma need that Marcus Smart that always go tryhard against KD every game they matchup lol”

@TinaLara29: “This man got a lot of Gas left in the tank let’s go Smart!!!!”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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9-Year Boston Celtics Player Officially Signs With New NBA Team

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