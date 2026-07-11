9-Year Boston Celtics Player Officially Signs With New NBA Team

On Friday, the Houston Rockets officially announced the news that they had signed Marcus Smart.

The former Oklahoma State star is coming off a year where he averaged 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 39.5% from the field and 33.1% from three-point range in 62 games for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Rockets wrote (via X): “OFFICIAL: The Houston Rockets today announced they have signed free agent guard Marcus Smart. Everyone welcome Marcus to H-Town 🤘”

Looking At Smart

Smart was the 6th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics.

He had spent the first nine seasons of his career playing for the franchise.

In 2022, he won the Defensive Player of The Year Award (with Boston).

While Smart did not win a title in Boston, he helped them reach the Eastern Conference finals five times (and the 2022 NBA Finals).

He appeared in 108 NBA playoff games for the franchise.

Following Boston, Smart had quick stops with the Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards (before his one season in Los Angeles).

The 32-year-old has career averages of 10.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 38.9% from the field and 32.4% from three-point range in 697 games.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the signing:

@YoItsKenneth: “Bro better hoop like he did against us in the playoffs”

@sophie_lane_i: “defensive grit for a team that can’t shoot – interesting bet”

@Stunna999_: “Imma need that Marcus Smart that always go tryhard against KD every game they matchup lol”

@TinaLara29: “This man got a lot of Gas left in the tank let’s go Smart!!!!”