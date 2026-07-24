Former Boston Celtics Player Tacko Fall Makes Heartfelt Post

Tacko Fall was once a fan favorite during his time with the Boston Celtics.

The 30-year-old has over 760,000 followers on Instagram.

This week, Fall made a heartfelt post.

He announced the news that his grandmother had passed away.

Fall wrote: “It doesn’t feel real. It doesn’t feel real that you’re no longer with us.

I’m so sorry I couldn’t stay by your side longer and hold you, but I believe everything happens for a reason. Now you can rest. I love you, Grandma. This hurts so much, but I’m grateful to Allah for every moment we shared together. Thank you for all the love, the memories, and everything you taught me.

I hope I made you proud, I’ll always hold you dear ❤️”

Jabari Walker and Grant Williams were among the people to like Fall’s post.

Looking At Fall

Fall had a very productive college career at UCF where he spent all four seasons.

During his final season, he averaged 11.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per contest while shooting 74.8% from the field in 33 games.

They lost to Zion Williamson and Duke in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

After going undrafted in 2019, Fall spent the first two seasons of his pro career with the Celtics.

While he did not play a major role, he was loved by the fans.

On May 5, 2021, Fall had four blocks in a game.

Fall then had a quick stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2021-22.

His NBA career averages were 2.2 points and 2.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 67.3% from the field in 37 games.

He also appeared in three NBA playoff games.

Fall has spent the last four seasons playing overseas.

While he did not have a long NBA career, many fans will always remember him.