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Former Boston Celtics Player Tacko Fall Makes Heartfelt Post

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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 24: Tacko Fall #99 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden on January 24, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Cavaliers 141-103. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Tacko Fall was once a fan favorite during his time with the Boston Celtics.

The 30-year-old has over 760,000 followers on Instagram.

This week, Fall made a heartfelt post.

He announced the news that his grandmother had passed away.

Fall wrote: “It doesn’t feel real. It doesn’t feel real that you’re no longer with us.
I’m so sorry I couldn’t stay by your side longer and hold you, but I believe everything happens for a reason. Now you can rest. I love you, Grandma. This hurts so much, but I’m grateful to Allah for every moment we shared together. Thank you for all the love, the memories, and everything you taught me.
I hope I made you proud, I’ll always hold you dear ❤️”

Jabari Walker and Grant Williams were among the people to like Fall’s post.

Looking At Fall

GettyTacko Fall #99 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the game against the Detroit Pistons at TD Garden on December 20, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Fall had a very productive college career at UCF where he spent all four seasons.

During his final season, he averaged 11.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per contest while shooting 74.8% from the field in 33 games.

They lost to Zion Williamson and Duke in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

GettyTacko Fall #24 of the UCF Knights defends against Zion Williamson #1 of the Duke Blue Devils in the second round game of the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Colonial Life Arena on March 24, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina.

After going undrafted in 2019, Fall spent the first two seasons of his pro career with the Celtics.

While he did not play a major role, he was loved by the fans.

On May 5, 2021, Fall had four blocks in a game.

GettyTacko Fall #99 of the Boston Celtics prepares to enter the game against the Detroit Pistons at TD Garden on December 20, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Fall then had a quick stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2021-22.

His NBA career averages were 2.2 points and 2.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 67.3% from the field in 37 games.

He also appeared in three NBA playoff games.

GettyTacko Fall of the Breakers during warm-ups of the round 18 NBL match between Adelaide 36ers and New Zealand Breakers at Adelaide Entertainment Centre, on January 26, 2025, in Adelaide, Australia. 

Fall has spent the last four seasons playing overseas.

While he did not have a long NBA career, many fans will always remember him.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former Boston Celtics Player Tacko Fall Makes Heartfelt Post

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