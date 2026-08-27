Former Celtics G League Star Sends Strong Message With Latest Outing

Thursday marked a memorable milestone for former Boston Celtics forward Tosan Evbuomwan, who made his senior international debut for Great Britain.

The 25-year-old featured in Great Britain’s EuroBasket 2029 Pre-Qualifiers matchup against Switzerland in Fribourg, making an immediate contribution in his first appearance at the senior level.

Evbuomwan scored 21 points, the second-highest total on the team, in just 25 minutes. He also contributed three rebounds, two assists, and one steal while shooting 6-of-10 from the field and connecting once from beyond the arc.

Team GB ran out dominant 110-75 winners in the contest.

Former Boston Celtics Forward Makes Immediate Impact on Senior Debut

Evbuomwan had previously represented Great Britain at the junior level, but Thursday marked his first involvement with the senior national team.

The 6-foot-8 forward arrives on the international stage with considerable professional experience already behind him.

After graduating from Princeton and going undrafted in 2023, Evbuomwan carved out an NBA career that has included 50 appearances across spells with the Memphis Grizzlies, Detroit Pistons, Brooklyn Nets, and New York Knicks.

He has also accumulated significant experience in the G League, including a brief but highly productive stint within Boston’s developmental system last season.

For the upcoming 2026-27 campaign, Evbuomwan has signed with EuroLeague giant FC Barcelona as he continues his career overseas.

“Excitement is the word that stands out the most.,” Great Britain head coach Marc Steutel previously said. Tosan has played for the junior national team previously and is an exceptionally proud Brit.”

“Tosan has wanted to be a part of the national team set-up for a long time. He’s communicated with complete professionalism and it’s all about timing based on where his journey has taken him, culminating in the G League Finals MVP last season, and now he’s excited to be in Barcelona for the next step of his journey.”

“Being able to welcome Tosan into the group is going to be special.”

Former Celtics Teammates Shine Together for Great Britain

Celtics two-way big man Amari Williams also featured for Team GB against Switzerland, finishing with eight points, seven rebounds, and two assists across 18 minutes.

The 24-year-old shot 4-of-7 from the field, grabbed two offensive rebounds, and recorded a plus-eight plus-minus rating in the comfortable victory.

Joshua Uduje led Great Britain with 24 points.

Williams and Evbuomwan both started alongside Uduje, St. John’s guard Quinn Ellis, and Carl Wheatle as Great Britain opened its international window in emphatic fashion.

Evbuomwan briefly played within Boston’s developmental system last season after joining the Maine Celtics in January following his release from a two-way contract with the New York Knicks.

Despite spending a short period in Maine, the 25-year-old quickly established himself as one of the team’s most productive players.

Across nine appearances, Evbuomwan averaged 19.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.6 steals, including a 34-point, 10-assist performance against the Greensboro Swarm.

His impressive stint ultimately earned him another opportunity at the NBA level, with the Charlotte Hornets signing him to a two-way contract in February.

Evbuomwan later became a key figure for Greensboro, helping Charlotte’s G League affiliate capture the 2026 championship while earning Finals MVP honors.

Now, only months later, he has carried that momentum onto the international stage with an impressive senior debut.

Evbuomwan and Great Britain will return to action against Slovakia in Newcastle on Sunday, August 30. The occasion should carry additional significance for the former Celtics forward, who spent part of his childhood in the city and began his basketball journey there.