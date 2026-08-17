Celtics Tipped to Land “Impressive” Two-Way Wing From Familiar Pipeline

The Boston Celtics took a chance on St. John’s prospect Dillon Mitchell in the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft, and next year’s class could bring a familiar theme.

Despite speculation that Mitchell could return to Rick Pitino’s program for another college season, the No. 40 overall pick ultimately signed a two-way contract with Boston ahead of his rookie campaign.

Now, Bleacher Report analyst Jonathan Wasserman has projected the Celtics to dip back into the St. John’s talent pool with another intriguing prospect toward the end of the first round in 2027.

Boston Celtics Projected to Target Another St John’s Prospect in 2027 Draft

Wasserman currently projects the Celtics to hold the No. 27 pick in the 2027 NBA Draft and select St. John’s wing Tounde Yessoufou.

“[He] was in the first-round discussion all season last year for his impressive physical tools, scoring production and two-way energy,” Wasserman wrote. “A lack of playmaking just put more pressure on him to become a reliable shooter.”

“He clearly has shotmaking skill, considering he made 53 threes and shot 47.3 percent on two-point jumpers. Even moderate improvement to his three-point consistency should anchor Yessoufou in the 2027 first-round mix.”

During his freshman season at Baylor, Yessoufou averaged 17.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 2.0 steals across 34 games, starting 33 contests.

He shot 46.5% from the field and 29.3% from three-point range while averaging 32.6 minutes per game.

Yessoufou also set a Baylor freshman record with 605 points and earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention recognition.

The 6-foot-5 guard-forward produced several standout performances, including a 37-point explosion in a loss to Brigham Young in October 2025.

Despite the defeat, Yessoufou put on a show, knocking down five three-pointers on 12-of-19 shooting while converting all eight of his free-throw attempts. He also added six rebounds, three assists, and one steal.

Heading into the 2026 NBA Draft process, Yessoufou was widely considered a potential first-round selection.

Celtics Could Continue Building St. John’s Connection

Despite generating significant draft interest, Yessoufou withdrew his name from consideration in May 2026 and committed to playing his sophomore season at St. John’s.

That decision gives him the opportunity to further strengthen his draft stock under Pitino, while potentially following a path already taken by Mitchell.

The Celtics selected Mitchell, another St. John’s product, with the No. 40 overall pick in the most recent draft.

Standing 6-foot-8 with elite athleticism, Mitchell flashed a disruptive two-way presence during Summer League that could make him an intriguing developmental piece for Boston.

“Mitchell is an explosive leaper who thrives as a finisher, lob target and multi-positional defender,” Wasserman previously wrote. “His NBA value will largely depend on whether his jumper develops enough to keep defenses honest.”

“[He] has the tools, quickness and leaping ability to guard multiple positions and make defensive plays on the ball.”

During his senior college season, Mitchell helped Pitino guide St. John’s to a historic Sweet Sixteen appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Across 37 games, including 25 starts, Mitchell averaged 8.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting an efficient 55.9% from the field.

Perimeter shooting remains the biggest question mark surrounding his game. Mitchell made just one of his 15 three-point attempts during his senior season and finished his college career 11-of-57 from beyond the arc across 114 appearances.

Even so, his all-around impact earned him Third Team All-Big East, Big East All-Defensive Team, and Big East All-Tournament Team honors.

It remains extremely early in the 2027 draft cycle, but Yessoufou will be one of the more intriguing prospects to watch at St. John’s.

If Wasserman’s early projection eventually proves accurate, the Boston Celtics could find itself returning to a familiar program for another versatile, athletic prospect.