Two Teams Listed as Potential Suitors for Celtics’ Jrue Holiday

Changes are coming to the Boston Celtics roster this summer. Jayson Tatum‘s Achilles tendon tear has ensured Joe Mazzulla’s team won’t be among the championship contenders next season.

As currently constructed, the Celtics roster is on track to be the most expensive of all time. It will cost approximately $500 million to keep the current rotation together next season, once luxury taxes are accounted for. As such, Stevens will likely begin moving on from some of the veteran talents on the roster.

Jrue Holiday is among the players expected to be made available. The two-time NBA champion will turn 35 years old next season. He will also be entering the second year of a four-year $134 million deal. According to Kurt Helin of NBC Sports, the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs could both emerge as contenders to acquire Holiday via trade.

“With Boston likely trimming payroll this summer, look for a lot of interest from playoff teams in Jrue Holiday, an elite defensive guard who has helped the Bucks and Celtics win rings. The Rockets and Spurs might be teams to watch,” Helin reported.

Holiday has been fantastic for the Celtics. His offensive and defensive versatility played huge roles in Boston’s 2024 championship run. He was also among the Celtics’ best players during the 2025 postseason. Unfortunately, his age and high contract mean it doesn’t make sense to keep him around if the team isn’t pushing for a title next season.

Holiday Hopes to Remain With Celtics

During a postgame news conference following the Celtics’ 119-81 loss to the New York Knicks on Friday, May 16, Holiday made his desire to remain with the franchise abundantly clear.

“I think we still have a really, really great opportunity and a great window to be successful and win a championship again,” Holiday said. “I think the talent that we have on this team, not only on the court, but the coaching staff, all the way up to Brad [Stevens], has been amazing. So, yeah, the opportunity to win is now, and I still want to be a part of that.”

Stevens will undoubtedly do what’s best for the franchise. If moving Holiday can help the Celtics acquire some young and exciting talent, then it’s worth exploring what a potential return could look like.

Porzingis Viewed as Celtics’ Most Tradable Player

Another veteran who could find himself moving teams this summer is Kristaps Porzingis. When healthy, Porzingis has been a genuine ceiling raiser for Boston. However, his inability to remain on the floor, coupled with back-to-back problematic postseason runs, likely means his time in Boston is coming to an end.

On Sunday, May 18, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that Porzingis is widely viewed as the player most likely to be traded by the Celtics during the summer.

“Most rival teams continue to regard Kristaps Porziņģis as the most movable Boston vet thanks to the Latvian big man’s $30.7 million expiring contract,” Stein reported.

In truth, Porzingis won’t be the only player to leave the Celtics. Multiple moves will likely occur. It makes no sense to keep the current core together if the team is going to be out of the title picture for one or two years.

Nevertheless, with Tatum eventually due back and Stevens running the show, there’s still plenty for Celtics fans to look forward to, even if it doesn’t feel that way right now.