Boston Celtics Could Be in Mix for 20 PPG Standout With Intriguing Upside

The Boston Celtics could once again find themselves exploring intriguing prospects toward the end of the first round in the 2027 NBA Draft.

Boston has become familiar with that territory in recent years, selecting Baylor Scheierman with the No. 30 pick in 2024, Hugo Gonzalez at No. 28 in 2025, and Chris Cenac Jr. at No. 27 in 2026.

With early projections suggesting another late first-round selection could be on the cards, the Celtics may have several promising prospects to consider.

No Ceilings NBA previously projected Boston to select at No. 28, a position that could put the franchise in contention for one of college basketball’s most productive guards.

Boston Celtics Could Target Standout SEC Guard in 2027 NBA Draft

No Ceilings has now ranked Vanderbilt guard Tyler Tanner as the No. 28 prospect on its initial 2027 NBA Draft Big Board, potentially placing him within Boston’s projected range.

The 20-year-old is preparing to enter his junior season at Vanderbilt after establishing himself as one of the SEC’s standout performers during the 2025-26 campaign.

Across 36 appearances, Tanner averaged an impressive 19.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 2.4 steals per game, shooting 48.5% from the field, 36.8% from three-point range, and 85.3% from the free-throw line.

His outstanding production earned him First Team All-SEC and SEC All-Defensive Team honors, while also strengthening his credentials as a potential NBA prospect.

Tanner played a pivotal role in Vanderbilt’s run to the SEC Tournament Final, although the Commodores ultimately fell 86-75 to Arkansas. The talented guard contributed 15 points, five rebounds, and two steals in the defeat.

Vanderbilt also reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament before suffering a narrow 74-72 loss to Nebraska.

Despite the disappointment, Tanner delivered another impressive individual performance, finishing with 27 points and four steals.

That followed an equally productive first-round outing against McNeese, where he recorded 26 points, seven rebounds, and five assists to help Vanderbilt advance.

His ability to influence games at both ends of the floor has helped establish him as an intriguing prospect heading into another important collegiate season.

Tanner Faces Crucial Season as NBA Draft Stock Remains Uncertain

Despite his impressive sophomore campaign, Tanner’s position within the 2027 NBA Draft class remains difficult to determine.

The 6-foot guard initially declared for the 2026 NBA Draft before withdrawing his name from consideration and electing to return to Vanderbilt for another season.

While his production and defensive impact have attracted attention, questions surrounding his size could ultimately influence how NBA teams evaluate his long-term potential.

“Tanner is a hard player to place within the 2027 draft,” Sports Illustrated’s Derek Parker recently wrote. “There’s little he can truly do to massively improve his stock outside of general improvement, and he’s one of the best impactors of the game in the country.”

“Despite that, his size simply won’t lend itself to being drafted in the upper ranks of the 2027 class. Given that class’s reported weakness, he could be a safe option in the mid-to-late first round.”

Those concerns help explain why early projections have offered differing assessments of Tanner’s draft outlook.

The Vanderbilt standout did not feature among ESPN analyst Jeremy Woo‘s initial prospects to watch, while Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman previously ranked him No. 31 in the 2027 class.

Wasserman’s assessment would place Tanner just outside the first round, although the difference between that ranking and No Ceilings’ projection remains relatively small.

For the Boston Celtics, that uncertainty makes Tanner an interesting name to monitor. His combination of scoring, playmaking, and defensive activity could appeal to teams searching for backcourt talent, particularly if he maintains his impressive production against SEC competition.

However, with an entire collegiate season still ahead, there is plenty of time for Tanner to either strengthen his first-round credentials or slip further down draft boards.