Celtics Veteran Reveals Update on Persistent Injury

The Boston Celtics are off to a fast start at 10-2 this season, and while the play of Paul George and the drama around Jayson Tatum have been the primary areas of interest around this team thus far, one player has been quietly putting together a season that is keeping the roster glued together. The Celtics have dealt with ups and downs from guards Payton Pritchard and Derrick White, and are still piecing together the frontcourt combo of Neemias Queta and Mitchell Robinson, but throughout the season, one of the steadiest rotation players has been veteran forward Sam Hauser.

So far, Hauser has averaged 8.1 points in 21.0 minutes, and has done it by making 43.5% of his 3-pointers, which would amount to a career high. We’re only 12 games into the season, but Hauser has already looked better than usual to open the year–perhaps in part because of a persistent back injury that has not been bothering him this year.

Sam Hauser Has Been Healthy

Hauser’s back has been an issue for the Celtics consistently in recent years, going back to the start of the 2024-25 season. He has never missed an extended period because of it, but he has missed small chunks of games throughout his two most recent seasons. But the Celtics were ousted in the first round of last year’s playoffs, and though it was not the preferred result, Hauser pointed out it has helped him.

Said Hauser: “It’s been going good. I think so, it was weird, the first three years of my career we played into June every year. And then with me being a young guy, having to play summer league, you don’t get much of a break in the summers. It sucks losing early in the playoffs the last couple of years, but on the flip side, you do get more time to rest and recover and do all that type of stuff. But obviously you want to be playing until June, so, that is the goal.”

No. 3 in Celtics Tenure

Funnily enough, it was also pointed out to Hauser that–despite being a much-discussed trade chip in recent years–he is now the Celtics’ third longest-tenured player, after Tatum and Pritchard. He said his experience as a two-way player rising up the ranks is something he can use to help young players.

Hauser continued: “One, it’s weird. That’s weird, but overall, I have seen a lot, experienced a lot. So, just trying to help younger guys, especially two-ways early on, how to navigate that lifestyle. Going back and forth. … And then this year, coaches have wanted me to be a little more vocal and share my thoughts, what I’m seeing on the court and things like that. Just trying to manage that on a day-to-day basis.”

The Celtics play the Mavericks at home on Sunday evening.