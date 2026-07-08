Celtics’ Farewell Post Backfires as Former Player Claps Back

The Boston Celtics posted a farewell graphic for Nikola Vucevic on social media after his brief stint with the organization came to an end, captioning it simply with “Thank you, @NikolaVucevic.”

The gesture was kind. The replies were not.

Vucevic saw all of it.

What Vucevic Said About the Celtics

The veteran center addressed the situation directly on X with a response that captured the mood perfectly.

“Thank you for posting this but all it did is set me up for the lovely replies,” Vucevic wrote, adding three laughing emojis to make clear he was taking it in good humor.

The self-awareness was appreciated. Vucevic played just 16 games for Boston after arriving from the Chicago Bulls at the trade deadline, averaging 9.7 points and 6.6 rebounds off the bench in a limited role. His time in Boston was quiet enough that the fan base had strong feelings about seeing him get a farewell post at all, and they made those feelings known loudly in the replies.

Thank you for posting this but all it did is set me up for the lovely replies 😂😂😂 https://t.co/1vYG2RlaVt — Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) July 7, 2026

What the Celtics Fans Said

The reactions in the comments ranged widely but shared a common theme. Some fans questioned why Vucevic deserved a farewell post given his limited contribution. Others directed their frustration at the front office, pointing to the trade that brought him to Boston in the first place and what it cost the organization. A few took aim at Brad Stevens directly. Several were simply not impressed with how his time in Boston unfolded.

Vucevic did not have the impact the Celtics were hoping for when they acquired him. A fractured right finger had already limited him to just 16 regular season games before the postseason arrived, and his playoff numbers did little to change the narrative. When Joe Mazzulla chose not to use him in a crucial Game 7 against the Philadelphia 76ers, it said everything about where his role stood by the end of his Boston tenure.

A Familiar Destination

Vucevic has since agreed to a one-year, $3.9 million deal with the Orlando Magic, the franchise where he produced some of the best basketball of his career and earned two All-Star selections. He averaged 15.8 points and 11.3 rebounds per game across his best seasons in Orlando, a far cry from the numbers he posted during his brief time in Boston.

The return to familiar ground makes sense for a player who needs to rebuild confidence and consistency. He is 35 years old and coming off a year that nobody will look back on fondly. Orlando gives him the chance to write a better final chapter.

He is also likely to receive a considerably warmer reception in Orlando than he did in the Celtics’ replies section.