Celtics Starter Wants Joe Mazzulla to Be ‘Harder’ on Him

It has been seven games since Boston Celtics center Neemias Queta was placed back into the starting five after he was initially moved to the bench to make way for incoming free agent Mitchell Robinson. The move could be undone in due time, but for now, it has worked out well–Queta is averaging 9.3 points and 8.0 rebounds in seven games since going back into the starting lineup, and the Celtics have been the best defensive team in the NBA (103.7 rating) in that span.

Of course, Queta is still very much a work in progress, and coach Joe Mazzulla has conceded that he has been tough on Queta over the past two years. Said the coach: “”I’m hard on Neemi. I’m hard on our bigs. Those guys, the way they need to play for us, there’s a ton of pressure on them”

But he’s changed course a bit, famously choosing to hug Queta during a game against the Hornets last week, rather than yell at him.

Neemias Queta Wants the Celtics Coach to Be Tougher

For Queta, though, a good Mazzulla dressing-down is sometimes what he needs, and sometimes in the best interest of the Celtics. Mazzulla has had a softer touch all season, and the Celtics are 10-2 this year, so it seems to be working. But Queta–who was big for the Celtics in their 22-point comeback win over the Raptors–does not want him to become squishy.

Said the big man: “I think ultimately, it’s also like for me, I am so hard on myself that having him be hard on me doesn’t really affect me. I think he needs actually be harder on me. A couple of plays, I could have had way better looks tonight, finishing around the rim, made way too many turnovers. That’s something I need to get better on. The consistency ahs got to be there, and be an anchor on both ends of the floor.”

The Celtics are in the midst of a small schedule break, as they played in Toronto on Wednesday and won’t play again until Sunday against the Mavericks at home.