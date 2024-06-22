Celtics’ Xavier Tillman Hints at Future Plans With Team

The Boston Celtics will likely focus on working out extensions for Jayson Tatum and Derrick White this offseason. However, one of their free agents will be mid-season acquisition Xavier Tillman.

Tillman could leave Boston after half a season, but during their championship parade, he may have hinted at staying long-term.

While talking with WBZ’s Dan Roche, Tillman implied that he could stay with the Celtics. When Roche asked him how badly he wanted to repeat, Tillman replied, “Very badly.” He also described the parade as one of the “top-five experiences of my life.”

Tillman did not say verbatim that he plans to re-sign with the Celtics. To be fair, he merely answered a question on the spot, but the Celtics provided him with an opportunity to win a title, and the prospect of getting another one would be enticing.

The Celtics acquired Tillman from the Memphis Grizzlies at the NBA Trade Deadline in exchange for Lamar Stevens. He appeared in 20 regular season games for the Celtics. Averaging four points and 2.7 rebounds a game isn’t much. However, Tillman’s shooting efficiency went from 40.8% to 51.5%

Xavier Tillman’s Finest Moment for the Celtics

Tillman was not regularly featured during the Celtics’ playoff run. However, when the Celtics used him, he made himself stand out. Most notably during Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks.

With the chance to go up 3-0 without Kristaps Porzingis, Tillman stepped up in his place. Not only did his 11 minutes of playing time help conserve Al Horford, but the Celtics benefited from his presence. Tillman posted a plus/minus of plus-nine, and it showed on the court. He played notably good defense on Luka Doncic, who tried to hunt him on switches.

This was some great defense by Xavier Tillman on Luka: pic.twitter.com/gb614UNri8 — Tomek Kordylewski (@Timi_093) June 13, 2024

Tillman also hit his lone three of the postseason, which put the Celtics ahead by 13 in Game 3.

That was also the only three-pointer Tillman made throughout the postseason. His contributions helped the Celtics take a commanding 3-0 lead that undoubtedly helped the Celtics beat the Mavericks in a gentleman’s sweep.

Sticking with the Celtics could also help Tillman get playing time for a playoff contender. With Al Horford continuing to age, the Celtics could promise a bigger role for Tillman.

Boston’s One Advantage With Xavier Tillman’s Free Agency

Tillman will be an unrestricted free agent, which would be problematic for the Celtics since they will likely cross the NBA’s second tax apron. However, they possess his bird rights, meaning they can offer him more than the veteran’s minimum. He also likely would not cost much to re-sign.

His next contract could lead to more luxury tax penalties, but he proved his worth for the Celtics. Another conundrum is that Luke Kornet will also hit unrestricted free agency in 2024. Kornet has developed quite nicely in the last four seasons he’s played for the Celtics. He and Tillman have helped the Celtics in different ways as their backup big men.

The Celtics likely would prefer to keep both knowing how Tillman and Kornet have proven their worth. As the playoffs progressed, Tillman got the nod over Kornet when Porzingis couldn’t play, which may indicate who their preference is going forward if they have to choose.