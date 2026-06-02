Boston Celtics Monitoring Fast-Rising Frontcourt Prospect Ahead of Draft

Ever since the Boston Celtics’ season came to a disappointing end, the franchise has remained firmly in the spotlight.

Between free agency decisions, trade speculation, and NBA Draft planning, Boston is entering what could be one of the most important offseasons in recent years.

Before free agency and the trade market fully take center stage, however, the Celtics must first navigate the NBA Draft on June 23 and 24.

Boston Celtics Could Find Frontcourt Help in NBA Draft

With Neemias Queta and Luka Garza shouldering significant minutes at center throughout the season, there is a growing expectation that Boston will look to strengthen its frontcourt this summer.

Two-time All-Star Nikola Vucevic arrived in a midseason trade, but a fractured right ring finger and inconsistent performances have cast doubt over his long-term future with the franchise.

The Celtics retain control of their future draft capital and are currently slated to select No. 27 overall in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Bleacher Report analyst Jonathan Wasserman ranked St. John’s standout Zuby Ejiofor as the No. 27 prospect on his latest Top 75 big board, placing him directly in Boston’s projected range.

While the Celtics are expected to explore more established options for their starting center position this offseason, Ejiofor presents an intriguing alternative.

The 22-year-old significantly boosted his draft stock following a standout senior campaign with the Red Storm.

Across 37 games this season, Ejiofor averaged 16.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.2 steals, and 2.1 blocks while shooting 53.6% from the field and 30.5% from three-point range.

As St. John’s emerged as one of the nation’s top programs, Ejiofor became a driving force behind that success, earning both Big East Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2026.

He also played a key role in helping the Red Storm capture back-to-back conference championships and advance to the Sweet 16, finishing with 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one block in a loss to Duke.

Zuby Ejiofor Drawing Attention Ahead of Draft

According to HoopsHype, Ejiofor is among the prospects scheduled to work out for the Celtics, creating the possibility that Boston could consider him with the No. 27 selection.

His St. John’s teammate Dillion Mitchell also appears on the workout list, along with UConn forward Alex Karaban, Cincinnati’s Baba Miller, and Houston guard Emanuel Sharp.

Despite already completing four collegiate seasons, Ejiofor remains just 22 years old and offers a blend of immediate readiness and long-term upside.

He projects as an energetic, physical frontcourt presence capable of impacting games as a rim runner, rebounder, and defender while continuing to refine other areas of his game.

Although undersized for a traditional center role at 6-foot-9, Ejiofor’s relentless motor, toughness, rebounding ability, and defensive activity continue to impress evaluators.

“He has solid athleticism overall, be it great verticality or fairly quick movement, and most importantly the wingspan to make up for lack of height,” Sports Illustrated’s Derek Parker said in January.

“Even more, Ejiofor has some of the best motor and physicality in this class, a real love for embracing contact, which helps in a variety of areas, but especially defensively.”

Whether the Boston Celtics ultimately pursue a veteran center or look to the draft for frontcourt help, Ejiofor appears to be one of several prospects firmly on the organization’s radar as it explores ways to strengthen the position both now and in the future.