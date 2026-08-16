Brooklyn Nets Linked To Free Agent Veteran DeMar DeRozan

Free agent forward DeMar DeRozan is still listening to offers on the free agent market to figure out his team for next season. The Miami Heat have been the most noteworthy team linked to DeRozan since they need more talent to contend for an NBA Championship after acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, many secondary teams will have interest in DeRozan to make the process less predictable.

Basketball writer Doug Smith of the Toronto Star named teams that he expects to make a run at DeMar:

“This is generally the slowest time of the year and there’s no urgency for DeMar to find a spot. I still think the Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat, Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets are (the most) interesting spots where he’d fit. There’s just no sense for anyone in any rush.”

Portland and Denver have been rumored in the past, with Miami being linked to DeRozan since his buyout with the Sacramento Kings. Smith naming the Brooklyn Nets sees them entering the DeMar rumor mill for the first time this offseason. The Nets have remaining cap space and could try to add someone good enough to contribute to wins this season. DeRozan will have plenty of suitors willing to sell him on their vision.

Why Nets Would Want DeMar DeRozan

The instant reaction of most fans would be confusion over the possibility of Brooklyn wanting a veteran. It makes little sense for a young rebuilding team, led by Egor Demin and Mikel Brown, to take a flyer on an older scorer who needs the ball quite often to make an impact.

However, Brooklyn does not own their own first round draft pick next season to warrant adding better talent. Wins are important and will require the veterans on the roster to help lead the young prospects. Michael Porter Jr. is expected to be the best player on the team for a second straight year.

The Nets already traded for Julius Randle to add another talented veteran to the roster. A mix of established names and new rising stars will be needed for Brooklyn to succeed. DeRozan could help the veteran side and even boost his value to move him at the trade deadline if needed.

Expect DeMar DeRozan To Prioritize Contending

The past few free agent cycles for DeRozan have seen him prioritizing playing time over winning. DeRozan signed with the Kings and Chicago Bulls at various points due to knowing that he would get enough time on the court.

Today’s NBA landscape has changed and could see DeMar coming off the bench to get nearly 30 minutes. Miami remains a favorite since they could start DeRozan and move Tim Hardaway to his natural role of a sixth man scorer off the bench.

Portland is hoping to contend after trading for Ja Morant and will get Damian Lillard back from injury. Denver always holds relevance since Nikola Jokic is arguably the best player in the world. DeRozan is older and could boost his reputation by joining a contender over another unique project like the Nets situation.