Julius Randle Sets High Expectations for Debut Season With Nets

Brooklyn Nets forward Julius Randle has set high expectations for his first season with the team following an offseason trade.

The Nets acquired the veteran Randle as part of a salary dump from the Minnesota Timberwolves during the offseason, with Randle returning to New York, where he played for five seasons with the New York Knicks.

Though the Nets are a rebuilding team and not expected to make the playoffs this season, Randle believes that Brooklyn will do much better this year than most pundits believe.

Julius Randle Believes in Nets

Speaking to the New York Post, Randle revealed the high expectations that he has for his first season with his new squad.

“Whatever your expectations are, whatever expectations that are put upon us, we’re gonna exceed them and we’re gonna do things at a very high level. We’re gonna build, come in with the right habits every single day, and we’re gonna do exactly that,” Randle said.

The veteran is especially glad to be back in New York, a place where he thrived with the Knicks before he was dealt to the Timberwolves two years ago.

“It’s definitely a place that just feels like home, and I’m happy to be back here,” Randle said.

Julius Randle Excited to Play With Michael Porter Jr.

Though the Nets are one of the league’s youngest teams and full of prospects, Randle and fellow veteran Michael Porter Jr. will be heavily relied on to carry the scoring load.

Randle, who has played with plenty of superstars during his NBA career, says that he is looking forward to teaming up with Porter, as he believes their games will complement each other.

“I told him that like players like him, I love playing with because of how well he can space the floor. He loves big shots, big moments, and, like, they always seem to know exactly like where to be. He does it at an extremely high level, so I’m excited,” Randle said.

With camp starting soon and the season starting in October, Randle will soon get a chance to prove the doubters wrong.