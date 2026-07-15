Nets Eyeing Deal for $179 Million NBA Champion

Sean Marks and the Brooklyn Nets are looking to lock in their future, and all signs point to the front office being open to making Michael Porter Jr. a part of the plan.

Porter showed well in his first season with the Nets.

However, the 6-foot-10 forward can score from all three levels and will command a hefty sum on the open market. That is, if he gets there. That is where things could get interesting for Porter and the Nets.

Nets Open to New Contract for Michael Porter Jr.

The Nets acquired Porter last offseason from the Denver Nuggets in the trade that sent Cam Johnson to the Western Conference squad. In Year 1 in Brooklyn, Porter averaged 24.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, starting all 52 of his appearances.

“We’ll have those discussions. We’ve got time. There’s no immediate hurry right now. We value him a lot. He had a terrific year,” Marks said, per HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto on July 14.

“I love Mike, the guy, the person, the player, and I hope he is part of this team.”

Porter turned 28 in June. His season was cut short due to a hamstring injury. In fact, injuries have been a significant theme of Porter’s career, with the former Nugget missing his entire rookie season and missing at least 20 games in each of his first five NBA campaigns.

He is in the final year of a five-year, $179.3 million contract with more than $153 million in career earnings.

Nets Not Looking to Rush Process

Marks and the Nets are not oblivious to the timeline they are facing with Porter, but they are not looking to rush into anything.

“Honestly, any time you’re in a hurry, that’s when people make mistakes. I think we’ve got a well-thought-out plan here over not only the last couple of years, but in the next couple of years ahead, and we’re going to try and find out who the next Nets are going to be,” Marks told Clutch Points’ Erik Slater on July 14.

“I don’t think we want to do anything hastily or in a rush here. As I said before, I love Mike–the guy, the person, the player–and I hope he is part of this team, but we’re just going to have to have those discussions between the two of us and our representatives and go from there.”

Unfortunately for the Nets, they have other items to address.

Julius Randle Could Extend Nets’ Reset

In addition to Porter, Nets newcomer Julius Randle is also essentially on an expiring contract this coming season.

Randle is signed through the 2027-28 campaign on a three-year, $100 million pact. However, he has a $35.8 million player option for that season. He could exercise the option to become an unrestricted free agent during the 2027 offseason.

Losing Randle would be a blow to whatever hopes the Nets have of expediting their rebuild.

However, given the construction of the rest of their roster, Marks and the Nets could be better off working with Porter and Randle’s reps to orchestrate sign-and-trades when the time comes.