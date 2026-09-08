Michael Porter Calls Out Enes Kanter For Bullying WNBA Players

Top Brooklyn Nets scoring option Michael Porter has become a controversial NBA figure online for giving his commentary on all social and political topics. However, Porter went out of his way to defend WNBA players against Enes Kanter’s latest actions. Kanter has started to “troll” WNBA players by showing up to games amidst his threat of joining the league by claiming he identifies as a woman.

Talking trash to Natasha Cloud led to Kanter getting ejected from a live game. Porter and friend Jason Lee had a conversation about it on the Curious Mike podcast:

Michael Porter Jr.: “For example, do you think Enes Kanter is doing what he’s doing for attention, or do you think what he’s doing it has some merit to it?” Jason Lee: “Watching him mock those women like that, I thought he was being a b***h. I thought it was whack. What man goes to a WNBA game and heckles and taunts female players?” Porter: “What I don’t understand with the whole situation is, it looks like he’s trying to make a point that transgenders should not be able to play.” Lee: “So just say it.” Porter: “So if he’s trying to protect the WNBA and the sport, why is he going to the game and kind of getting into it with them and kind of bullying them?”

Porter flat out said that Kanter is going to WNBA games to bully the players and make a spectacle of himself. Kanter claimed he attended the Chicago game to support Sophie Cunningham and the Indiana Fever. However, he appeared happiest when talking trash to Cloud.

Why Michael Porter Surprised Some Fans

Porter has appeared on right leaning political figure talk shows and made some bold statements that surprised fans about this stance. Critical comments about transgender women and WNBA players saw it surprising that MPJ was so strongly against Kanter.

However, the past Porter comments were not about intentionally disrespecting and harassing others he disagrees with. This shows that Porter has varying thoughts and felt that Kanter was at the Chicago Sky game for reasons in bad faith.

Porter also plays for a team that shares a venue with one of the top WNBA teams. The New York Liberty are even considered the top Barclays Center team since they’ve been more successful than the Nets.

Michael Porter Has Become Relevant Figure

Last season with Brooklyn made Porter a more popular player in the league to have his comments being shared more than ever. Porter contributed to an NBA Championship with the Denver Nuggets, but the Nets gave him his first chance at a star role.

This season will be even more important for MPJ since it’s a contract year that will see him entering free agency next season if he doesn’t extend before. Brooklyn adding Julius Randle will see his role changing to share the offensive load.

Porter must still play at a high level, but it must lead to a little more winning. No one expects the Nets to be a playoff team easily. However, they should do better than being a bottom three team in the league last season. Second year player Egor Demin taking a leap could harm MPJ’s role and stats.