Michael Porter Jr. Makes Controversial Statement About NBA Players

Michael Porter Jr. has been vocal about his thoughts on the NBA and other areas of his life since being traded from the Denver Nuggets to the Brooklyn Nets.

In his appearance on the Above The Rim podcast, Porter Jr. made a controversial statement about NBA players’ lifestyle.

Porter Jr. opened up about the constant temptations faced by NBA players. He even used the biblical figure Solomon to illustrate that extreme wealth and privilege make temptation difficult for anyone to resist.

“You can’t give any man millions of dollars, a five-star hotel room in the biggest and nicest cities in the world, with women waiting in the lobby and people willing to do this for them and do that for them. You can’t give nobody that and expect him to be a saint,” he said.

“Solomon, the wisest man in the world to ever exist. You gave him all the wisdom, the riches, and he still was folding left and right. He still fell into temptation. Samson, strongest dude in the world, fell into temptation. You can’t give nobody the whole world and expect them to not fall. We’re humans.”

Michael Porter Jr.’s NBA Money

The average NBA player salary is approximately $11.8 million to $12 million per year, backed by a league salary cap of $164.96 million for the 2026–27 season. The median salary sits closer to $5.7 million, as a small group of elite superstars skews the overall league average higher.

Porter Jr.’s salary for the 2026-2027 NBA season is about $40 million. This is the final year of his five-year, $179.3 million designated rookie max extension, which he signed when he was still with the Nuggets.

Porter Jr. won an NBA championship in Denver in 2023 as the team’s starting win alongside Nikola Jokic.

Porter Jr. averaged 24.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field in the past season with the Nets.

Despite Porter Jr.’s individual breakout as the team’s primary offensive option, the rebuilding Nets finished a dismal 20-62.

Michael Porter Jr. Claims He Never Played Basketball For Money

Michael Porter Jr. said he never played the sport for money.

“I’ve never played the game of basketball for money. I’ve, like, I’ve never lived my life for money. I have a lot of money now,” he told former WNBA guard Lexie Brown on the Curious Mike podcast.

The Nets star added that he is fine living a frugal life if his financial situation requires him to be frugal.

“I’m okay with a lot of money, and I’m okay also living very frugal and not really spending a lot of money and going back to Missouri and able to, could probably realistically, I’m not gonna lie to you,” he said.

Porter Jr. is expected to be one of the main guys for the Nets once again next season.

The Nets added some star power this offseason, such as Julius Randle, whom they got from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

It will also be a contract year for Porter Jr. His performance and impact on winning would be heavily considered for his next contract.