Knicks Trade For Nets Two-Way Star Worth Draining the Draft Cache

The New York Knicks season ultimately ended with a loss, but the season was far from a failure. Looking ahead to the 2024-25 season, the Knicks championship window is open and they need to take advantage. Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer suggests acquiring Brooklyn Nets wing Mikal Bridges to push the team over the top.

After taking the Indiana Pacers to seven games in the Eastern Conference Semifinals with a roster gutted by injuries, expectations haven’t been this high in decades. Adding a multifaceted wing in Bridges (without losing any key players) would vault the Knicks to legitimate NBA Championship contenders in 2024-25.

The Trade

Bridges’ contract is relatively friendly for the current NBA, with two years and $48.2 million remaining. At just 28 years old with a skillset that pairs elite defense with complementary playmaking, getting him now at that amount is a steal.

Ian Begley of SNY.tv wrote about potential deals, saying “Trading Randle’s $28.9 million (and draft compensation) for Bridges’ $23.3 million is the easiest way to make a trade work next season, no matter the Knicks’ apron situation.” Begley also added, “They could send out Bogdanovic, draft compensation and an additional $4.3 million to satisfy NBA trade rules. The Knicks could get there by including Jeffries’ $2.5 million and Sims’ $2.1 million.”

Here’s where the overpaying comes into play. The Nets would hang the phone up and block the Knicks number if they offered either of those deals without multiple first-round picks attached. The good news is that the Knicks are in a good position, controlling seven tradeable first-round picks between the 2025 and 2031 seasons.

Bridges Fit With the Knicks

For a team that already has strong chemistry through their Villanova roots, Bridges would instantly fit in on a personal level. Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo and Bridges were the top three scorers for the 2017-18 Wildcats that went 36-4 and won the NCAA National Championship. The previous season, Josh Hart played alongside Brunson, DiVincenzo and Bridges.

The biggest strength of Bridges on both sides of the ball is his versatility. For the Phoenix Suns, Bridges was often assigned the toughest defensive matchup and played an off-ball role on offense. He showed improvement in his role each year, culminating in making the NBA’s All-Defensive First Team in 2021-22, finishing second in the Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Offensively, Bridges went from a slasher/spot-up player to a featured role after his trade to the Nets. His scoring average jumped from 17.2 to 26.1 per game after a midseason trade to the Nets during the 2022-23 season. He would evolve a bit heading into the 2023-24 season, pulling back his scoring to 19.6 per game, but raising his assists to a career-high 3.6 per game.

There’s also the durability factor for Bridges. He’s a modern-day A.C. Green, having never missed a game in his career. Bridges has currently played in 474 consecutive games, which is amazing, but still far short of Green’s all-time record of 1,192 games.

Mortgage Now, Worry Later

Should the Knicks mortgage their future for a chance to win the NBA Championship? In a word, absolutely. They have a chance to add Bridges to a team that won 50 games and even if they have to use Julius Randle in a trade, the Knicks showed that they could win without him, going 21-15 in total and 14-6 over their last 20 regular season games.

The Knicks’ cap position would be hampered, but having a legitimate two-year window (assuming Brunson and OG Anunoby return) to win the Knicks’ first championship since Richard Nixon was in office would be well worth the cost.