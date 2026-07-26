Michael Porter Jr., Nets Get Humbled After Knicks Jalen Brunson Shows Up

After this past season, Michael Porter Jr. and the Brooklyn Nets will have an even tougher time staking any claims to New York’s massive local fanbase, thanks to the Knicks winning the championship.

Porter got a humbling reminder of the disparity during a recent night out.

The moment was so striking that it almost overshadowed who the Nets star was hanging out with at the time.

Jalen Brunson Delivers Humbling Moment for Nets’ Michael Porter Jr.

In a clip shared on Instagram, Porter can be seen trying to enter a venue only for the Nets star to be questioned at the door. The situation was already notable enough, with paparazzi around to capture the 6-foot-10 Porter’s experience in real-time.

To make matters worse, though, Knicks star point guard and NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson was able to walk right in.

“Net: You on the list?” New York Basketball posted on X on July 26. “Knick: Go right in.”

“This is wild to see in real life,” said Flagrant 2 Podcast host Kazeem Famuyide in post on X on July 26, reacting to the clip.

The interaction caused a stir on social media. It also fueled a never-ending discussion that has lingered over the Nets since the organization relocated from New Jersey following conclusion of the 2011-12 season.

That is whether the Nets can ever step out of the Knicks’ shadow in New York.

They already faced what may fans suggest were insurmountable odds. That was before the Knicks recaptured the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

This story will be updated shortly…