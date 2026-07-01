Brooklyn Nets Sign Defensive Guard to Two-Year Contract

The Brooklyn Nets had a rough 2025-26 NBA season, finishing with a record of 20-62.

The Nets were quite unlucky in the draft lottery, landing the sixth overall pick. They drafted guard Mikel Brown Jr. out of Louisville, but it wasn’t well-received by analysts.

ESPN’s Ben Golliver gave them an overall grad of C+ for their 2026 draft picks, which also included senior forwards Joshua Jefferson at No. 28 and Tyler Bilodeau at No. 43.

Brooklyn Nets Sign Keon Ellis to 2-Year Deal

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Brooklyn Nets and Keon Ellis have agreed on a two-year, $18 million contract. The deal is expected to get signed on July 6, though there is a complication brewing that the NBA might intervene.

Fred Katz and Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic revealed that Ellis has a player option for the 2027-28 season. The Nets also have a team option with an identical annual salary of $9 million.

It’s called a mutual option, with Charania saying that both Ellis and the Nets can both opt into the contract but not opt out.

“The deal, negotiated by Mark Bartelstein and Torrian Jones of @PrioritySports , contains a full mutual option that fully guarantees the $18M for Ellis while allowing both sides to have a conversation about a new deal next summer, but either party can opt-in (not opt-out),” Charania tweeted.

Luke Adams of HoopsRumors pointed out that a contract cannot contain more than one option in the same year. However, it’s not exactly prohibited, so it’s going to be an interesting development if the NBA removes one of the options in Ellis’ contract.

Keon Ellis’ NBA Career

After four years in college, including two at JUCO, Keon Ellis went undrafted in 2022 out of Alabama. He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Sacramento Kings and earned a two-year contract as a rookie. He finally got a standard contract midway through the 2023-24 season.

Midway through last season, the Kings traded Ellis to the Cleveland Cavaliers as part of a three-team deal with the Chicago Bulls. He averaged 6.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 steals in three and a half seasons in Sacramento.

In 29 games in Cleveland, Ellis averaged 8.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals. He joins a rebuilding Brooklyn Nets franchise that have been active this offseason.

The Nets acquired Julius Randle from the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of another three-team trade with the Bulls. They also brought back Day’Ron Sharpe, Ziaire Williams and Josh Minott.

They have been linked to free agents like Moritz Wagner and Rui Hachimura.