Former Brooklyn Nets Forward Officially Leaves NBA to Play in Spain

After three seasons in the NBA, a former Brooklyn Nets forward has officially left the league to play in Spain.

In a press release by Barcelona, the club announced the signing of Tosan Evbuomwan to a two-year contract.

“FC Barcelona and Tosan Evbuomwan have reached an agreement for the British player to join the Barca basketball team with a contract that links him to the Club for two seasons, until 30 June 2028. The 25 year old 2.03m power forward comes to Aleksander Sekulic’s Barça side to bolster their inside game,” the club said in a statement.

Evbuomwan played for the Nets, Detroit Pistons, Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks in three seasons in the NBA. He played for the Knicks last season, winning the NBA Cup before getting released.

Tosan Evbuomwan’s Career

Born and raised in Newcastle, England, Tosan Evbuomwan went across the pond to play for Princeton. Evbuomwan played four seasons for the Tigers, earning Ivy League Player of the Year in 2022.

Evbuomwan entered the 2023 NBA draft, but his name wasn’t called in. He split his rookie season between the Memphis Grizzlies and Detroit Pistons. He was better in Detroit, averaging 7.0 points and 3.5 rebounds in 13 games compared to 2.5 points and 3.5 rebounds in four games for the Grizzlies.

The 25-year-old forward had his best season with the Brooklyn Nets, putting up 9.5 points. 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 28 games. He suited up for the New York Knicks last season, but he only lasted for five games.

Nevertheless, Evbuomwan was on the roster when the Knicks took home the NBA Cup. It will be interesting to see if the Knicks give him an NBA championship ring since he was on the roster last season. James Dolan might not be the most popular figure over the years, but he has been very generous and will give rings to wives of his players.

Brooklyn Nets This Offseason

The Brooklyn Nets made a bit of noise this summer, knowing that they need to be better next year due to the Houston Rockets having a pick swap in the 2027 NBA draft, as per ESPN.

Nets general manager Sean Marks began the offseason by acquiring Julius Randle and No. 28 pick Joshua Jefferson from the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of a four-team trade with the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls.

They had to part ways with Nic Claxton and the No. 33 pick Isaiah Evans in the trade and lost Ziaire Williams to the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency.

The Nets re-signed Josh Minott and Day’Ron Sharpe to two-year deals while signing free agents Keon Ellis and Moritz Wagner.

However, Marks’ most shocking move of the summer is drafting Mikel Brown Jr. sixth overall. It was surprising since Darius Acuff Jr. was still available, and the Nets picked four guards last year.