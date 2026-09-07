Brooklyn Nets Trade Idea Sends Michael Porter Jr. to Orlando Magic

The Brooklyn Nets saw a glimpse of what Michael Porter Jr. can do last season if he were the first option on offense.

Porter averaged 24.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game in his first year in Brooklyn. He played in just 52 games due to several injuries, including a sprained ankle and a strained left hamstring.

The former Denver Nuggets star is entering next season on an expiring contract. His future with the Nets is unclear, so Porter could become a trade candidate before the trade deadline.

Porter’s Future in Brooklyn

Speaking to Heavy Sports’ Sean Devaney, an Eastern Conference executive believes Michael Porter Jr. will have suitors if he becomes available for trade. Porter looked like an All-Star last season, but the problem will be how much teams are willing to pay for his next contract.

“The Nuggets overpaid him when they gave him that extension, and if he wants to be paid based on that, that is not going to be an easy sell,” the executive said. “If he can accept getting into a salary slot that makes more sense for him, you can make that trade. It’s an expiring deal but the Nets would get a first-round pick for him still.”

ClutchPoints’ Erik Slater further speculated on the Third Apron podcast with Yossi Goslan and the New York Post’s Brian Lewis that the Nets and MPJ are far apart in their extension negotiations.

“I think his future with the Nets, or his Nets tenure, might be coming to a close shortly. That’s kind of my read on it,” Slater said. “I just think that they’re apart in contract negotiations, and I don’t see them holding him past the trade deadline without an extension.

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Trade Idea Sends MPJ to Orlando

Yossi Gozlan suggested on his Third Apron podcast a trade sending Michael Porter Jr. and picks to the Orlando Magic for Franz Wagner.

Here’s an upgraded hypothetical trade package between the Magic and Brooklyn Nets:

Magic receive: Michael Porter Jr., Terance Mann, Noah Clowney and two future first-round picks.

Nets receive: Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs

With the NBA’s new rule against tanking, the Nets would want to be more competitive. They also don’t have control of some of their future picks, so adding Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs should give them a chance to play for a play-in spot.

Suggs would be a good mentor for Mikel Brown Jr. and Egor Demin, while Wagner becomes the No. 1 option ahead of Julius Randle.

Mann became expendable following Keon Ellis‘ signing, with Clowney behind Randle in the rotation. Day’Ron Sharpe, Moritz Wagner and Danny Wolf are also getting frontcourt minutes.

On the other hand, trading Wagner gives Paolo Banchero free reign in Orlando. Suggs’ departure also promotes Anthony Black into a full-time starter. Mann and Clowney help maintain the Magic’s depth, but the two future first-round picks are more valuable in the long run.