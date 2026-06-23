Cameron Boozer’s Girlfriend, Yva Lauren Cao, Is a Rival Cheerleader

Cameron Boozer and girlfriend, Yva Lauren Cao, had a friendly ACC rivalry. While Boozer was a standout player at Duke, Cao was a Miami cheerleader.

This rivalry gets a new chapter as Boozer heads to the NBA draft. Rivalry aside, Boozer and Cao frequently post heartfelt messages to each other on social media.

“My beautiful princess 🥹,” Boozer replied to Cao’s post in April as she shared photos from their trip to Key Largo.

On the eve of the NBA draft, Cao posted a photo of the couple standing in front of a fountain to her Instagram Story.

“Friends fountain with my best friend,” Cao noted in the June 22, post.

The couple are also comfortable having a bit of humor at each other’s expense. After Cao’s recent trip to Italy, Boozer admitted to waiting for a specific gift from her vacation.

“Didn’t bring me back any pasta,” Boozer remarked to the May 31, post.

Here’s what you need to know about Boozer’s biggest fan.

Cameron Boozer’s Girlfriend, Yva Lauren Cao, Is a Miami Cheerleader

Boozer and Cao are high school sweethearts who stayed together during college, per The Athletic’s Brendan Marks. The future NBA star has no problem supporting Cao during her cheerleading career as well.

“Over Duke’s winter break in December, Cameron flew home to Miami for a few days, only to wind up back in an ACC gym — to support his girlfriend, a cheerleader for the Hurricanes,” Marks wrote in a March 20, story titled, “The Cameron Boozer experience meets March Madness: Gen Z slang and Duke basketball domination.”

Boozer’s girlfriend has an impressive career as an award-winning cheerleader. Cao was named to the All-Dade first team by the Miami Herald, an honor recognizing her as one of the top cheerleaders in South Florida, per The Mirror.

Cameron Boozer & Girlfriend, Yva, Have Experience With a Long-Distance Relationship

As Boozer changes cities to his new NBA home, the good news is the couple already has experience with having a long-distance relationship. Boozer will soon enough know his next city, but the big man is not expected to have to wait long as the star is projected to be one of the top NBA draft picks.

Days before the NBA draft, Boozer posted a photo of the couple on Instagram hinting that the event was fast approaching. On the court, Boozer is excited to find out what NBA jersey the star will soon be wearing.



“I’m excited just to hear my name get called, walk across that stage,” Boozer told Andscape’s Marc J. Spears during a June 22, interview. “No idea what that feeling is going to be like. You can be nervous, because you just don’t know where you can end up. It’s not really in your hands.

“But at the end of the day, I’m going to a great situation, regardless of where I go. And I’m just excited for what the future has in store. It seems to be a lot of fun.”

The future Miami-Duke games across sports will still be complicated for Boozer and Cao.