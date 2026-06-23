Cameron Boozer’s Mom, CeCe Boozer, Is Proud Parent of NBA Draft Star

Cameron Boozer’s mom, CeCe Boozer, has been a regular at the star’s Duke games, and fans can expect the same as the big man heads to the NBA. Cameron’s parents, Carlos and CeCe Boozer, divorced in 2015, per The Athletic, but remain on good terms.

The couple are the proud parents of twin brothers, Cameron and Cayden, as well as another son named Carmani. CeCe and Carlos were often both spotted at Duke games cheering on the twin brothers.

As Cameron takes the stage of the NBA draft, it was CeCe’s sacrifice that helped her son excel at basketball.

“I think it feels a little bit surreal because when you’re in the moment of making the sacrifice, you don’t think it’s a sacrifice,” CeCe explained during a May 13, 2025, interview on the “grownwoman” podcast. “You just go with where your heart is. And I tell people that all the time when they ask, like, how do you do this or how do you do that? And I said, because it’s the only thing I know. I put my head down and I do the work and I see the goal and I meet the goal.

“And once I meet the goal, I make another goal. For me, it’s nice to see them at this moment, seeing the culmination of everything that’s happened and to be able to look back and say, I’m thankful and I’m grateful for you kind of putting your head down and making the way. So I think that, you know, as a parent, that’s all we can ask for.”

Here’s what you need to know about Cameron’s mother.

Cameron Boozer’s Family’s Background Has Ties to Alaska & Germany

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Cameron comes from a diverse background, including a dad, Carlos, who was born in Germany but grew up in Alaska. The former NBA player has been open about the unique experience of growing up Black in Alaska.

Carlos noted that growing up in Alaska allowed him to experience a variety of cultures while “making new friends and different races,” the former NBA star told Alaska Public Media.

As Cameron heads to the NBA, the star will lean on the guidance of both his parents.

Cameron Boozer’s Mom, CeCe Boozer, Was a Regular at the Duke Twins’ Games

As for CeCe, she enjoys arriving to games in style. Cameron’s mom went viral during a Duke game for wearing a long jacket that had a photo of both of her sons along with “Boozer” in bold letters.

“I am super thankful to all the amazing designers who helped me to show up and support my babies this year,” CeCe noted in an April 12, Instagram post.

“I wore every piece with pride as I honored my sons and Duke. I can’t wait to see the new things that you can create for me next year!”

Cameron Boozer’s Mother, CeCe: ‘Thankful for the Blessings & the Failures’

It has been a few months of celebration for the family. CeCe celebrated a birthday in May and took to Instagram to reflect.

Now, the family will celebrate a new chapter as Cameron becomes an NBA player.

“I am thankful to see another birthday,” CeCe noted in the May 27, Instagram post. “Every year the goal is to be better in every way than I was the last year.

“I hope to continue to grow in my faith and learn to be more accepting of the things that God does not want for me does not allow in my life. Thankful for the blessings and the failures. One more year in the books!”