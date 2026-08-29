Charlotte Hornets Star Brandon Miller Gives Major Update on Shoulder Injury

The Charlotte Hornets are banking on Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel to usher in the new era for the franchise after trading LaMelo Ball this offseason.

Miller is coming off another solid season, averaging 20.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 steal per game. He was hampered by a left shoulder injury, but he was able to play through it.

According to ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk, Miller underwent shoulder surgery on May 6 to help provide stability. He was ruled out indefinitely, but the Hornets expect him to be available for training camp.

Brandon Miller Provides Shoulder Injury Update

Speaking to The Charlotte Observer recently, Brandon Miller opened up about his shoulder surgery and provided an update on his recovery.

Miller explained the procedure and how it will benefit him in the long term. He suffered a shoulder dislocation in November before returning after a 13-game absence with a tight wrap on the shoulder, which he wore for the rest of the season.

“It was good, it was a short surgery,” Miller said. “I don’t remember much. It goes a long way. I think with this process you always want your body 100%. When you go through a season not feeling 100% sometimes you’ve got to have a mindset getting through knick-knack injuries or whatever you want to call it.”

The former No. 2 pick added that his rehab is doing well, but he’s unsure when the Hornets will clear him for full basketball activities.

“It’s going good, going good,” Miller said. “I’m getting stronger. That’s all I can ask for. The stronger I get, the more mobile I am with the shoulder and that is the most important thing.”

The Hornets will open training camp on September 29, with a bunch of new faces after trading LaMelo Ball to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Miles Bridges to the Phoenix Suns.

Charlotte Hornets This Offseason

The Charlotte Hornets were one of the best teams in the NBA when the calendar turned to 2026. They looked like legitimate playoff contenders, but they fell short in the NBA Play-In Tournament against the Orlando Magic.

Despite a pretty solid and successful campaign, the Hornets decided to make some changes by trading LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges. They acquired players like Naz Reid, Grayson Allen, Royce O’Neale, Dorian Finney-Smith and Dennis Schroder.

The Hornets also re-signed Coby White to a three-year contract to become their new starting point guard. They even added big man Hannes Steinbach via the draft.

With Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel as their core players, the Hornets have surrounded them with prospects and veterans.