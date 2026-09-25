Charlotte Hornets Announce Sudden Kon Knueppel Injury News Before NBA Season

The Charlotte Hornets made several moves this offseason, most notably trading guard LaMelo Ball to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Charlotte has given a clear indication of how it wants to build its team, and it certainly centers around two-way guard Kon Knueppel, who will enter his second season after a stellar rookie campaign last year.

However, his status to begin the 2026-27 season next month seems like it might be up in the air after the Hornets’ sudden announcement on Friday.

Hornets Announce Knueppel Injury News

Knueppel sustained a left hamstring injury during offseason on-court activity and will now miss the entire preseason before the Hornets reevaluate him during the first week of the regular season, which begins on Oct. 21 against the Brooklyn Nets.

Grant Williams also suffered a right hamstring injury, which the Hornets noted in a statement.

“OFFICIAL: Kon Knueppel suffered a left hamstring injury and Grant Williams suffered a right hamstring injury during offseason on-court activity,” the Hornets wrote in a statement. “Both players will miss our preseason games and be re-evaluated during the first week of the regular season.”

OFFICIAL: Kon Knueppel suffered a left hamstring injury and Grant Williams suffered a right hamstring injury during offseason on-court activity. Both players will miss our preseason games and be re-evaluated during the first week of the regular season. Read the release:… pic.twitter.com/23HAlWX5QI — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) September 25, 2026

Knueppel’s Rookie Campaign

After the Hornets drafted him No. 3 overall, just two picks after his former Duke teammate Cooper Flagg went to the Dallas Mavericks, Knueppel remained firmly in the race for Rookie of the Year throughout the season, an award Flagg ultimately won.

He played in 81 of 82 games last season and averaged 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 47.5% from the field, 42.5% from the 3-point line, and 86.3% from the charity stripe.

Looking at the Hornets

Charlotte made it a mission to add veteran talent to complement its young players, and the team did just that.

While Knueppel and Brandon Miller remain the two cornerstones, the Hornets re-signed Coby White, acquired Naz Reid as part of the Ball trade, and also landed Dennis Schroder, Grayson Allen, and Royce O’Neale via trades this offseason.