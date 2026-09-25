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Charlotte Hornets Announce Sudden Kon Knueppel Injury News Before NBA Season

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CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 03: Kon Knueppel #7 of the Charlotte Hornets looks on in the first half against the Dallas Mavericks during their game at Spectrum Center on March 03, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

The Charlotte Hornets made several moves this offseason, most notably trading guard LaMelo Ball to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Charlotte has given a clear indication of how it wants to build its team, and it certainly centers around two-way guard Kon Knueppel, who will enter his second season after a stellar rookie campaign last year.

However, his status to begin the 2026-27 season next month seems like it might be up in the air after the Hornets’ sudden announcement on Friday.

Hornets Announce Knueppel Injury News

Knueppel sustained a left hamstring injury during offseason on-court activity and will now miss the entire preseason before the Hornets reevaluate him during the first week of the regular season, which begins on Oct. 21 against the Brooklyn Nets.

Grant Williams also suffered a right hamstring injury, which the Hornets noted in a statement.

“OFFICIAL: Kon Knueppel suffered a left hamstring injury and Grant Williams suffered a right hamstring injury during offseason on-court activity,” the Hornets wrote in a statement. “Both players will miss our preseason games and be re-evaluated during the first week of the regular season.”

Knueppel’s Rookie Campaign

After the Hornets drafted him No. 3 overall, just two picks after his former Duke teammate Cooper Flagg went to the Dallas Mavericks, Knueppel remained firmly in the race for Rookie of the Year throughout the season, an award Flagg ultimately won.

He played in 81 of 82 games last season and averaged 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 47.5% from the field, 42.5% from the 3-point line, and 86.3% from the charity stripe.

Looking at the Hornets

Charlotte made it a mission to add veteran talent to complement its young players, and the team did just that.

While Knueppel and Brandon Miller remain the two cornerstones, the Hornets re-signed Coby White, acquired Naz Reid as part of the Ball trade, and also landed Dennis Schroder, Grayson Allen, and Royce O’Neale via trades this offseason.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Charlotte Hornets Announce Sudden Kon Knueppel Injury News Before NBA Season

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