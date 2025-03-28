Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball to Miss Rest of Season

The Charlotte Hornet’s star guard LaMelo Ball is set to miss the rest of the regular season, according to reports from ESPN Insider Shams Charania.

Ball has been playing through pain in his right wrist and ankle for the past few weeks, before he and team doctors consulted on the best course of action moving forward. With minor procedures on both ailments, the team and doctors believe this will give Ball the chance to heal and have a productive off-season.

After playing a career high 75 games in the 2023-24 season, Ball was limited to 47 games in 2024-25. Ball was in the midst of a career season, where he was averaging 25.2 points per game, 4.9 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game, becoming the first player in Hornet’s franchise history to average 25 points and seven assists.

This is also the second straight season the Hornets have shut down Ball on March 28th, doing the same in 2024. The 18-54 Hornets have long been eliminated from the NBA Playoffs, and their sights are firmly in having the best odds to secure the NBA’s number one overall pick in 2025, where they have a 14% chance to win the NBA Draft Lottery and select likely first overall pick Cooper Flagg.

LaMelo Ball is set to miss the rest of the regular season, but this season should give fans hope for a better 2025-26. Ball is still young and the team has shown promise with their 2023-24 draft selection Brandon Miller, who was emerging as Ball’s second option before injuries. With cap space this summer to spend and a high draft pick, the summer could look up for Charlotte.