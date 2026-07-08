Coby White Makes Feelings Clear on Replacing LaMelo Ball as Hornets Starting PG

The Charlotte Hornets officially announced Coby White‘s new contract on Monday.

White signed a multi-year contract, though the Hornets didn’t disclose the terms and details of the deal.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, White agreed to a three-year, $74 million contract. He will be Charlotte’s new starting point guard next season after they traded LaMelo Ball to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

White on Replacing Ball as Starter

Speaking on his contract re-signing media availability, Coby White was asked about his new role coming into next season following LaMelo Ball’s departure. White was initially acquired by the Charlotte Hornets at the trade deadline from the Chicago Bulls.

“I think just being myself, don’t overthink it, just be who I am,” White said. “I think being who I am has got me this far, and it’s going to continue to get me farther, so just be Coby White. Don’t got to be nobody else, don’t got to be anything out of the ordinary. “I think just continue to get better. I’m excited for the opportunity that’s in front of me. Obviously, build some relationships with guys that was already here. Excited to get back on the court with them and continue to build.”

Play

In 21 games after the trade, White averaged 15.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 19.3 minutes off the bench. He was huge in the Hornets’ play-in win over the Miami Heat, hitting a 3-point shot to send the game to overtime.

White fills a major role for a franchise looking to build on their success last season. They were one of the best teams since January 1 before just falling short of making the playoffs since 2016.

Ball was the face of the Hornets since they drafted him in 2020 and won the Rookie of the Year. However, injuries and inconsistencies have been an issue since his third year in the league.

The Hornets acquired Naz Reid, a 2033 first-round pick, three future first-round pick swaps and three second-round picks from the Timberwolves.

Projected Hornets Starting Lineup Next Season

With Coby White set to the starting point guard, he’ll be joined by Kon Knueppel in the backcourt. Knueppel was the Charlotte Hornets’ best player last season, averaging 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He finished second in the Rookie of the Year race.

In the frontcourt, Brandon Miller will be the starting small forward. He’ll be joined by Naz Reid at power forward, replacing Miles Bridges, who was traded to the Phoenix Suns.

Moussa Diabate could remain the starting center since he gives the Hornets energy, hustle and defense, while Ryan Kalkbrenner started 31 games last season. Nevertheless, it’s going to be a different team next season, especially with White as the primary playmaker.