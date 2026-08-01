Stephen Curry Homecoming Trade Floated for Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets have spent the summer building for tomorrow.

Zach Lowe’s latest trade idea asks a different question:

What if tomorrow also included bringing home Stephen Curry?

During the latest episode of The Zach Lowe Show, the veteran NBA analyst identified Charlotte as one of the few franchises capable of assembling a realistic trade package if the Golden State Warriors ever decide to move Curry and begin preparing for life after the greatest player in franchise history.

“And the last one, of course, you have to mention the Hornets,” Lowe said. “They have all the ingredients.”

Lowe quickly ruled out two names.

Charlotte, he said, would almost certainly refuse to include Brandon Miller or rookie Kon Knueppel, the two cornerstones the franchise is building around.

Instead, Lowe envisioned a deal built around veteran salaries and the Hornets’ growing collection of draft assets.

“It would probably have to involve one of Naz Reid or Coby White, who are neither of whom is tradable yet under NBA rules, another salary, and then a bunch of picks,” Lowe said.

He also pointed to one advantage few rebuilding teams possess.

“The Hornets also have the bonus of, like, the Warriors could get the Mavericks pick that the Hornets have, and other picks that are not just the Hornets pick to give them as many bites at other teams failing as possible.”

While purely hypothetical, the proposal arrives as Charlotte quietly positions itself among the NBA’s most flexible franchises.

Hornets Stockpile Assets While Betting on Young Core

The Hornets reshaped their future earlier this offseason by trading LaMelo Ball and Josh Green to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a four-team deal that brought back Naz Reid, an unprotected 2033 first-round pick, three future first-round pick swaps and multiple second-round selections.

The move surprised much of the league after Charlotte exceeded expectations last season, but president of basketball operations Jeff Peterson said the organization had to think beyond short-term success.

“These decisions are challenging at times,” Peterson said. “The goal is never to compete for a play-in spot. The goal isn’t to get to the play-in or even the playoffs for one year.”

Peterson reiterated that Charlotte’s vision is much bigger.

“The goal is to get to the playoffs and stay there for a long time, and then eventually contend and compete for championships.”

He acknowledged Ball’s importance while explaining why the organization chose a different direction.

“LaMelo was a huge part of that,” Peterson said. “But ultimately, I do feel a responsibility to the organization and to the fans… to do what’s best for the long term of the franchise.”

That long-term approach now centers on Miller and Knueppel, arguably one of the NBA’s most promising young wing pairings.

ESPN’s Zach Kram recently gave Charlotte’s offseason an A-minus, praising the franchise for accumulating draft capital while recommitting to its younger foundation.

The Hornets also retained Coby White and added veteran forward Dorian Finney-Smith, strengthening both their shooting and defensive versatility without sacrificing future flexibility.

Could Stephen Curry Ever Come Home?

Lowe’s proposal resonates for reasons beyond basketball.

Curry grew up in Charlotte while his father, Dell Curry, became one of the franchise’s all-time favorites during a decade with the Hornets. Steph later starred just north of the city at Davidson before launching a Hall of Fame career with the Warriors.

The idea gained momentum in March after Charlotte retired Dell Curry’s No. 30 jersey. Dell later revealed that Steph had asked whether the Hornets would make a special exception allowing him to wear No. 30 if he ever played for the franchise.

Steph smiled when asked about the possibility.

“You always keep your options open,” Curry said. “I’m sure he’d be able to make a special exception if that was the case.”

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There is no indication Golden State plans to trade Curry, and Charlotte’s current timeline remains focused on developing Miller and Knueppel into franchise stars.

Still, if the Warriors ever decide to turn the page, few teams possess what the Hornets now do: a deep stockpile of draft assets, financial flexibility and perhaps the one destination that could appeal to Curry on a personal level.

For now, Charlotte’s future belongs to Miller and Knueppel.

But Lowe’s proposal offered a reminder that the NBA’s most compelling stories sometimes begin at home.