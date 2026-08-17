Dennis Schroder Breaks Silence on Charlotte Hornets Trade

The Charlotte Hornets are set to acquire Dennis Schroder and cash from the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Tre Mann.

Schroder will be playing for his 12th team, which is tied with five other players for most in NBA history, as per EuroHoops. He has also been traded nine times, two shy of the record held by Trevor Ariza.

The trade isn’t official as of this writing, but Schroder is looking forward to representing his team next season.

Dennis Schroder on Hornets Trade

Speaking to Ute Berndt of Braunschweiger Zeitung, Dennis Schroder revealed that the trade has been in the works for about a month. He’s excited to play for the Charlotte Hornets and fulfill his role as the backup point guard.

“I’ve known for a month,” Schroder said. “I think it’s a better situation for me from a sporting perspective. … I think it’s good for me because I can play there the way I normally play.”

Schroder has ties with the Hornets in general manager Jeff Peterson and head coach Charles Lee. Peterson was an executive and Lee was an assistant coach for the Atlanta Hawks during Schroder’s tenure there at the start of his NBA career.

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The 32-year-old guard will serve as a backup for Coby White, who will be the Hornets’ new starter after trading LaMelo Ball to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He’s also excited about being a veteran presence, especially to fellow German players Christian Anderson and Hannes Steinbach.

“For both of them, it’s obviously a blessing to have someone they can chat with, Hannes even in his native language,” Schroder said. “I think it would have been great if I’d had that back then, too.”

The Hornets were one win away from making the playoffs last season. They were one of the best teams since January 1, though they made changes this summer. They traded Ball, as well as Miles Bridges, choosing to build around Kon Knueppel and Brandon Miller.

Why Did Cavs Trade Dennis Schroder?

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the Cleveland Cavaliers have given themselves financial flexibility after trading Dennis Schroder. The Cavaliers are now around $32 million below the first apron and $44 million below the second apron.

Trading Schroder allows the Cavaliers to have a chance at acquiring Jonathan Kuminga or Peyton Watson via sign-and-trade. They could also navigate James Harden‘s new contract that could be for two or three years.

The Cavaliers are also exploring the possibility of trading Max Strus to further create more cap space to make their moves. They are coming off their first trip to the Eastern Conference Finals since 2018, so they want to build upon their success last season.