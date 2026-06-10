Domantas Sabonis Trade Idea Sends Sacramento Kings Center To Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets had a really good season despite failing to make the NBA playoffs. They were one of the best teams since January 1, with a record of 33-16. They just came up short in the final play-in tournament game against the Orlando Magic for the No. 8 seed.

One of the upgrades the Hornets can make this offseason is their starting center position. Moussa Diabate did a wonderful job, but he’s more suited as a backup due to his energy, hustle and defense.

According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line last week, the Sacramento Kings are expected to shop All-Star center Domantas Sabonis.

Sam Amick of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the Kings and Hornets have held preliminary negotiations regarding a Sabonis trade. No deal is imminent and is unlikely to happen before or during the NBA draft.

Domantas Sabonis Trade Idea Sends Him To Charlotte

Matt Alquiza of Sports Illustrated broke down the rumors linking Domantas Sabonis to the Charlotte Hornets. Alquiza looked at the pros and cons of adding an All-Star big man like Sabonis to a young Hornets team featuring LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel and Brandon Miller.

Sabonis is a playmaking center and one of the best rebounders in the NBA. However, he’s not a great 3-point shooter and not great defensively.

The Kings reportedly want one of Charlotte’s first-round picks in this year’s draft, while the Hornets want to keep both selections.

Alquiza believes that the Hornets should only go after Sabonis if the price is right. Here’s his trade idea to send Sabonis to Charlotte:

Hornets receive: Domantas Sabonis

Kings receive: Miles Bridges, Josh Green and a 2029 first-round pick from either the Cleveland Cavaliers, Utah Jazz or Minnesota Timberwolves, whichever is least favorable

Alquiza also argued that the Hornets don’t have to make this trade, especially if it involves first-round picks from this year and next year. The franchise has already done a wonderful job building the team from scratch and doesn’t necessarily need Sabonis to push them over the top.

Domantas Sabonis This Season

It was a rough season for Domantas Sabonis, who played in just 19 games this season due to a torn meniscus on his left knee. It was partially torn in November, but Sabonis delayed the surgery and went for the rehab route.

However, Sabonis would undergo season-ending surgery in February. He averaged 15.8 points, 11.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists. It was his lowest-scoring campaign since his third season in the NBA.

Sabonis was at the helm when the Sacramento Kings ended their playoff drought in 2023. They had a good thing going in Sacramento, but major changes in the roster, coaching staff and front office led to their recent downfall.