Former Hornets Big Breaks Out Corny Wedding Dance

Former Charlotte Hornets big man Kai Jones has gained some social media traction this week for his off-court actions, and not for the first time. On this occasion, though, it is not for anything controversial. Not unless you are easily offended by footwear choices and excessive amounts of buttons.

A clip shared on social media showed Jones celebrating at his own wedding reception, enthusiastically throwing himself with his new wife into a choreographed dance routine that seems both cheesy and kind of heartwarming. Complete with synchronised moves, exaggerated arm swings, a sharp white suit and an infectious smile throughout, Jones looked like he was having the time of his life. Which, when at your own wedding, you probably should.

Former Hornet Dances Likes Somebody’s Watching

Offseasons can drag, even the good ones. And with the bulk of the offseason movement now done, things in and around basketball will slow down for the next two months. There are only so many workout montages, over-analysis of cryptic captions, discussions about LeBron James’s purported love of helicopters and reminiscing about the likes of James Michael McAdoo and Flip Murray that anyone can stomach before a full-blooded slightly corny wedding dance feels like genuine entertainment.

The internet, naturally, had plenty to say. Some viewers praised his willingness to embrace the moment without taking himself too seriously, while others jokingly questioned the choreography, which did kind of resemble Slenderman indiscreetly stalking his prey while dressed like a chef on a cruise liner. Either way, Jones deserves credit for committing fully to the routine rather than giving it a half-hearted effort. Many would not, this author included.

Jones has rarely been far from the headlines since entering the NBA. Selected 19th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, he spent parts of two seasons in Charlotte before his time with the franchise came to an abrupt end in 2023 due to his own social media conduct. Since then, though, he has rebuilt his career in Europe.

Jones’s NBA Career

Jones joined the NBA after being drafted by the New York Knicks with the 19th overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft, whereupon his rights were traded to the Hornets as part of a draft night deal involving a future first round pick (one that has still not conveyed, and will instead see the Hornets send their next two second-round picks instead). During his rookie season in 2021-22, Jones appeared in 21 games, but averaged only 1.0 points and 0.5 rebounds in 3.0 minutes per game. He instead spent significant time with the Greensboro Swarm, the Hornets’ G League affiliate, and averaged 16.5 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in 32 appearances.

In the 2022-23 NBA season, Jones finally cracked the Hornets rotation, appeared in 46 games for Charlotte and averaged 3.4 points and 2.7 rebounds in 12.0 minutes per game. After the aforementioned premature departure, he later signed a 10-day contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, but did not appear in any NBA games during it, then later signed with the Los Angeles Clippers to close out the 2023-24 season.

Through the end of the 2025-26 season, Jones has appeared in 107 NBA regular season games, mostly with the Hornets, and averaged 3.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 0.5 blocks per game while shooting 67.1% from the field, after appearing in 40 games split between the Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks in 2024-25 and averaging a further 5.0 points and 3.1 rebounds in 11.7 minutes per game, while shooting 79.8% from the field. Last year in Europe, though, Jones somehow put nearly twenty more points on that. Playing for Anadolu Efes in Turkey and the EuroLeague, Jones set one of basketball’s most surely unbreakable records by shooting an unfathomable 97% from the field. He has clearly figured out what he does best on the court. Off the court, though, the dancing could use some work.