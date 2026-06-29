Report: Former NBA Champion Stays With The Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets will continue to have a veteran presence as they enter the post-LaMelo Ball era.

According to Rod Booner of The Charlotte Observer, the Hornets exercised the team option worth $3.8 million for Pat Connaughton, a former NBA champion with the Milwaukee Bucks and a constant veteran presence for the Hornets over the past season.

“#Hornets are picking up the $3.8 million team option on Pat Connaughton’s contract, league sources told @theobserver . The veteran was a huge voice in the locker room this past season and Charlotte even brought him back after he got caught in a roster crunch at trade deadline,” he wrote.

Pat Connaughton Remains Valued In Charlotte

Connaughton has been valued in the Hornets organization. He previously went through a transaction crunch in early February, where he was waived by the team to clear roster space, but was immediately re-signed to a two-year, $5.1 million deal just days later.

During his 42 regular-season appearances in the 2025-2026 season, Connaughton averaged 2.6 points and 1.5 rebounds on about seven minutes per game.

Connaughton, who is 33 years old, will be entering his 12th year in the NBA next season. Connaughton played his first three years in the league with the Portland Trail Blazers before breaking through with the Milwaukee Bucks from 2018 to 2025.

Connaughton is expected to be a vocal leader once more for a new-look Hornets squad after they traded LaMelo Ball to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Miles Bridges to the Phoenix Suns over the past week.

The Hornets won 44 games, their best record since 2016, and played in the play-in tournament. They won their first play-in game against the Miami Heat but lost in the second game to the Orlando Magic.

Pat Connaughton Speaks On Charlotte Hornets’ Desire To Win

Pat Connaughton has been impressed with the team’s desire to win since coming to the squad last season. The Hornets have not reached the playoffs since 2016.

“I think organizationally and culturally, we took a lot of strides based on everyone in the room, based on having another year under Coach Lee’s belt that obviously I wasn’t here for, but the guys who are here were. I was impressed every single day,” Connaughton said in his exit interview following their 2025-2026 NBA campaign.

“From the day I got here, I was impressed by how the guys had a genuine desire to win, and they just wanted to be taught how. I think we took strides in making sure they better understand how to win.”

Connaughton said the Hornets’ togetherness is their best trait.

“When you look at an organization that’s trying to turn things around, oftentimes they’re trying to turn things around because it’s not great at that moment in time, for whatever reason. So there’s obviously things that need to be improved upon. But when I came in, I was impressed with the togetherness of the guys. The guys genuinely enjoyed being around each other. I was impressed with, like I said, the genuine desire to want to win when you get to the NBA.”