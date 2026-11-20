The Charlotte Hornets are off to a brutal start after trading franchise cornerstone LaMelo Ball to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the offseason.

A 4-10 record ahead of their matchup against the Atlanta Hawks places them No. 12 in the Eastern Conference, only ahead of the Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn Nets, and Milwaukee Bucks. To remove themselves from this category of rebuilding teams, Bleacher Report links the Hornets to a major trade for New Orleans Pelicans All-Star forward Zion Williamson.

“Zion Williamson would give the Hornets a similarly different offensive access point without creating redundancies with any of their core players,” B/R wrote. “Charlotte has room to put the rock in his hands more often. His rim and free-throw volume would do wonders for an ecosystem lacking both. He won’t cost you as much as [Franz] Wagner.”

The consensus around Williamson is that he is unable to stay healthy. However, the last two seasons tell a different story. In the 2025-2026 campaign, the 26-year-old appeared in 62 games while this season he has already played in 15 matchups. The 6’8″ forward is averaging 21.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.8 steals on 59.6% shooting.

One of the previous claims has another positive hidden within it, as Williamson is only age 26. He could easily come in and fit the timetable of Charlotte’s other building blocks in Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel. Not to mention, Miller and Knueppel are strong shooters from the outside, so adding Williamson to the mix would not create spacing concerns. Miller has been inefficient from the arc so far this season but has a proven track record of knocking down three-pointers at a high rate. Meanwhile, Knueppel has played in just a single game.

Williamson is in the midst of a five-year, $197 million contract, but luckily, the Hornets have the deals on their books to make a trade work. Naz Reid, Grayson Allen, and Dennis Schroeder are on rather expensive contracts for a player of their caliber.

Could a ‘Big Three’ of Miller, Knueppel, and Williamson conquer the Eastern Conference? Probably not, but it would at least remove Charlotte from the dreadful tier of teams it stands alongside now.