Hornets’ Executive Defends Blockbuster LaMelo Ball Trade

Earlier this summer, the Charlotte Hornets agreed to a blockbuster four-team trade, sending LaMelo Ball to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

To recap, the trade shook out like this:

Brooklyn Nets received: Julius Randle and the 28th pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, via Minnesota.

Minnesota Timberwolves received: LaMelo Ball, Josh Green and the 33rd pick in the 2026 NBA Draft via Brooklyn.

Chicago Bulls received: Nic Claxton

Charlotte Hornets received: Naz Reid, Mo Gueye, the draft rights to Matteo Spagnolo, a 2033 first-round draft pick via Minnesota, three future first-round swaps with Minnesota and three future second-round picks (’29, ’32 and ’33).

When speaking with Spotrac’s Keith Smith at Las Vegas Summer League, a Hornets’ front office executive shared their thoughts on the franchise’s decision to part ways with Ball.

“When you trade someone as good and as popular as LaMelo, you have to get it right. We think we did,” the front office executive said. “Coby (White) is a starting point guard. Brandon (Miller) needs a new deal and he needs the ball more. Same with Kon (Knueppel) as far as needing the ball. Getting all of those picks, plus Naz Reid to help our frontcourt, it was the right move at the right time.”

Ball had spent six seasons with the Hornets before being traded this summer. In 303 regular-season games, he averaged 20.8 points, 7.3 assists and 5.7 rebounds, shooting 47.1% from two-point range and 36.5% from deep.

Coby White Will Have Bigger Role With Hornets

When speaking with the Charlotte Observer, following the decision to part ways with LaMelo Ball, head coach Charles Lee discussed the increase in role for Coby White.

“You take it back to when we traded for him, I was excited that we got him in our organization,” Lee said. “I’ve always followed him. I’ve always thought he was a really good basketball player. Having (Hornets assistant coach) Josh Longstaff on my staff, he would also talk about how great of a person he was as well and how great of a professional he is. And he brought so much to our environment.”

White joined the Hornets midway through last season. He suited up for the franchise on 21 occasions, averaging 15.6 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists. However, White clearly did enough to convince the Hornets that he can become a key part of their starting guard rotation.

Hornets Are Excited About Liam McNeeley

Outside of trading Ball, the Hornets will also be excited about a number of their younger talents, including former UCONN standout Liam McNeeley. When speaking with Keith Smith, a member of the Hornets’ coaching staff also shared his excitement over Liam McNeeley’s future development.

“He showed why he was a first-round pick. Liam’s college year got messed up by a bad ankle injury. He made no excuses, but it wasn’t right for a lot of his rookie year either. This kid is a big-time shooter. There’s no shot he can’t make: off the dribble, on the move, spot-up, going to his right or left. He’s just a pure shooter and scorer. Big leap coming for Liam in Year 2.”

McNeeley entered the NBA as the 29th pick in the 2025 Draft. He played in 31 games for the Hornets last season, putting up 4.3 points and 2.4 rebounds on 40% shooting from deep. If he can continue to develop, McNeeley could become an important role player for Charles Lee’s team in the near future.