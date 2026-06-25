Hornets’ LaMelo Ball Trade Sparks Chaos Across NBA World

The Charlotte Hornets have officially ushered in a new era after parting ways with franchise guard LaMelo Ball in one of the biggest moves of the 2026 NBA offseason.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Ball is headed to the Minnesota Timberwolves, ending his six-year run in Charlotte. The blockbuster immediately sparked debate across social media, with many fans criticizing the Hornets.

Hornets Send LaMelo Ball to Timberwolves in Blockbuster Deal

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Hornets are trading LaMelo Ball and Josh Green to the Timberwolves in exchange for Naz Reid, a 2033 unprotected first-round pick, three first-round pick swaps and three second-round picks.

FULL TRADE DETAILS:

Timberwolves receive:

LaMelo Ball

Josh Green

Hornets receive:

Naz Reid

2033 unprotected first-round pick

Three first-round pick swaps (2028, 2029, 2030)

Three second-round picks (2029, 2032, 2033)

The move comes less than a day after reports surfaced that Charlotte was fielding aggressive trade offers for Ball despite his preference to remain with the franchise. Minnesota lands a 24-year-old All-Star caliber point guard to pair alongside Anthony Edwards, while Charlotte adds draft capital and Naz Reid as it reshapes its roster.

NBA Fans Blast Hornets After LaMelo Ball Trade

The reaction from fans was swift, with many believing Charlotte gave up its franchise cornerstone for too little in return.

One fan said, “If Lamelo Ball can stay healthy this is a amazing trade for the Wolves. I feel bad for Hornets fans… some organizations PREFER to stay in purgatory. Cheap ass owners…”

Another wrote, “Swaps and second round picks they really basically Trade Naz and a first for Lamelo the Hornets got fleeced.”

Another posted, “Charlotte Hornets are a poverty franchise you were supposed to build around Lamelo Ball not trade him now nobody watching ya and ya back in basketball purgatory smh insanity.”

One fan commented, “Charlotte really traded LaMelo for Naz Reid + picks? Poverty franchise move. Wolves just got a cheat code — Ant + Melo backcourt gonna cook the league!”

Another wrote, “I think that’s a terrible trade on the hornets side. You don’t trade an all star PG like LaMelo Ball for a bunch of pick swaps of a team whose picks are going to be worse than yours.”

Another noted, “THE SWAPS MEAN NOTHING. THE HORNETS ARE A WORSE TEAM THAN THE TIMBERWOLVES. LAMELO BALL WAS TRADED FOR NAZ REID AND A FIRST.”

Not every reaction was entirely negative, however. One fan looked ahead to Charlotte’s young core, writing, “Brandon Miller will be dropping 30 points per game next year. Kon Knueppel will break the 3 point record in a single season. This is what the LaMelo Ball trade just did.”

While opinions remain divided, the early sentiment across social media leaned heavily against Charlotte’s decision, with many believing the Hornets surrendered their franchise star for a package that fell short of Ball’s value.