Hornets Reason For Shockingly Trading LaMelo Ball Revealed

The Charlotte Hornets apparently lost faith in LaMelo Ball as the main reason for trading him to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Reports started to circulate after the end of the NBA Draft’s second night about Ball hitting the trade block. It took less than 24 hours to see Minnesota winning the trade race over a few other teams to land their new starting point guard.

Many fans and insiders were shocked since Charlotte had a great second half of the season with a young roster. Yahoo Sports’ Kelly Iko revealed that the Hornets lost trust in Ball:

“Rival front offices believed that Charlotte’s new leadership, led by president of basketball operations Jeff Peterson, was opting for a pivot. Not a wholesale shift, but one that likely wouldn’t include Ball and the $130 million remaining on his contract. Whispers of the Hornets being weary of the combination of Ball’s financials and his availability over the course of his time grew in volume.”

The injury history of Ball and his big contract were the main reasons that Charlotte decided to take a huge risk on ending this core. Hornets fans questioning the move can at least find closure knowing that the franchise just didn’t believe in paying LaMelo big money to stay healthy.

Why The Trade Remains So Surprising

Charlotte having such a young core made LaMelo feel logical as the point guard to remain on the roster. Both Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel had great seasons, but they also became more important than Ball to the franchise’s long-term future as well.

Most expected to see the Hornets keep this core together with LaMelo running the offense to set them up. Unfortunately, his contract and the chance to move on now before it was too late led to Charlotte blowing it up to before this team had one full season of health together.

Naz Reid joins a more varied roster now that will require players to create their own offense. The Hornets did re-sign talented guard Coby White and will likely see him as the new starting point guard. White is known more for scoring, but he will have to raise those assists this season for Charlotte to succeed.

Charlotte Hornets Still Have Playoff Hopes

Next season feels a little less exciting for Charlotte now since Reid is a lot less flashy or the offensive talent of a LaMelo. However, that doesn’t mean that the Hornets are giving up on making the playoffs.

If anything, this move and the free agency extension of White were both done to ensure they had more depth for next season. The downgrade in player for player talent could still see the trade working out in their favor due to other variables.

An injury to Ball could doom the Timberwolves season and create more unhappiness for Anthony Edwards if they fail to contend for an NBA Championship. Meanwhile, Charlotte could just give bigger roles to Miller and Knueppel since we’ve yet to see their ceiling. Both young stars will be the main reason for the Hornets thriving or failing without LaMelo.