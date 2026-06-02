Charlotte Hornets Make Important Roster Move For Next Season

The Charlotte Hornets took an impressive leap this season despite failing to make the playoffs.

After just 19 wins last year, the Hornets improved to 44-38 in coach Charles Lee’s second season in charge. LaMelo Ball‘s game matured, Kon Knueppel was better than advertised and the entire team looked really good when the calendar flipped to 2026.

The Hornets had a record of 33-16 since January 1, which was sixth in the NBA. They were ahead of many playoff teams like the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks, among others.

However, the Hornets just fell short of the No. 8 seed, losing to the Orlando Magic in the final play-in game.

Charlotte Hornets Make Important Roster Move

One of the Hornets’ breakout players last season was center Moussa Diabate, who won the NBA Hustle Award this season.

Diabate led the league in offensive box outs per minute, as per Hoops Rumors. He also came in fourth in screen assists, eighth in offensive loose balls recovered, 10th in two-point shot contentions, 11th in 3-point shot contentions and 11th in defensive box outs.

The 24-year-old big man averaged 7.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 blocks per game. He was a disruptor on the defensive end and brought a lot of energy on both sides of the ball.

According to ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk, the Hornets have fully guaranteed Diabate’s contract next season. He’s now set to earn all of his $2,461,462 salary for the 2026-27 campaign.

Diabate will become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2027. If he impresses in his fifth NBA season, he’ll be a popular target among teams looking for an energetic and disruptive center.

Moussa Diabate’s Promise for Next Season

Speaking to Rod Boone of the Charlotte Observer, Moussa Diabate opened up about his best season in the NBA so far and his plans for next season.

Diabate doesn’t want to be complacent and will do his best to improve offensively and defensively.

“Definitely just gaining some weight, being able to absorb contact better,” Diabate said. “I think that’s going to be a big thing, but also me being more comfortable offensively. I want to obviously be even more of a threat.”

The big man added, “Not saying that at the end of the day, I want to (have) a pull-up jumper and all this, but being a threat offensively is going to make me even better, and it’s going to help my teammate. So for me, definitely being comfortable with the ball more. Whether it’s me pushing it on the break or just on my handoffs or anything like that, me driving to the basket. Just really expand my game.”

Diabate was a bit better as a starter, averaging 8.0 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 blocks in 47 games. He’ll be battling Ryan Kalkbrenner for the starting center spot next season.