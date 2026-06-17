Jabari Smith Jr. Named Trade Target For Charlotte Hornets This Offseason

The Charlotte Hornets had a really great season despite missing the playoffs for the 10th year in a row. The Hornets were one of the best teams when the calendar flipped to 2026, but they eventually fell short in the NBA Play-In Tournament.
According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the Hornets are in a great position for next season since they have 13 players under contract. They also have two first-round picks later this month and have the cap space to bring back Coby White.
Marks named roster flexibility has their main priority, though Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report thought that the Hornets could use an upgrade at power forward.
Jabari Smith Jr. Named as Trade Target For Charlotte Hornets
Grant Hughes called the pursuit of Jabari Smith Jr. ambitious since he’s coming off a really good season with the Houston Rockets. Smith played well in the regular season and was a bright spot in their disappointing first-round exit at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Hughes argued that the Rockets are unlikely to trade Smith, but his fit with the Charlotte Hornets just makes so much sense. Smith is an upgrade on Miles Bridges, who is entering the final year of his current contract with the Hornets.
“What the Hornets lack is a versatile defender up front who can also space the court,” Hughes wrote. “That’s Smith, who could replace Miles Bridges at power forward and even add a new dimension as a small-ball 5 against the right opposing lineups. … Already extended and potentially hitting his early prime next season, he could add to Charlotte’s group of rising stars.”
The Hornets trio of LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel and Brandon Miller are here to stay, so it’s all about improving their frontcourt. They have been recently linked to Domantas Sabonis of the Sacramento Kings, but it seems like they might be better off upgrading at power forward.
Smith averaged 15.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists, while shooting 45.0% from the field, 36.3% from 3-point range and 77.5% from the free-throw line.
Jabari Smith Jr. Trade Idea
Zach Roberts of Sports Illustrated agreed with Grant Hughes regarding the Charlotte Hornets’ need to upgrade at power forward. Roberts pitched a potential package to acquire Jabari Smith Jr.
It will center around Miles Bridges or Grant Williams, while the addition of a combination of young prospects like Ryan Kalkbrenner, Liam McNeeley and Tidjane Salaun would offset Smith’s place in Houston.
And to sweeten the deal, Roberts suggested adding a couple of a first-round picks and several second-round selections.
Salaun is thought of as a potential replacement for Bridges, but he has been inconsistent. He also has a player option for next season and could become a free agent this summer.
Jabari Smith Jr. Named Trade Target For Charlotte Hornets This Offseason