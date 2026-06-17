Jabari Smith Jr. Named Trade Target For Charlotte Hornets This Offseason

The Charlotte Hornets had a really great season despite missing the playoffs for the 10th year in a row. The Hornets were one of the best teams when the calendar flipped to 2026, but they eventually fell short in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the Hornets are in a great position for next season since they have 13 players under contract. They also have two first-round picks later this month and have the cap space to bring back Coby White.

Marks named roster flexibility has their main priority, though Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report thought that the Hornets could use an upgrade at power forward.

Jabari Smith Jr. Named as Trade Target For Charlotte Hornets

Grant Hughes called the pursuit of Jabari Smith Jr. ambitious since he’s coming off a really good season with the Houston Rockets. Smith played well in the regular season and was a bright spot in their disappointing first-round exit at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Hughes argued that the Rockets are unlikely to trade Smith, but his fit with the Charlotte Hornets just makes so much sense. Smith is an upgrade on Miles Bridges, who is entering the final year of his current contract with the Hornets.